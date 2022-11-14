PowerColor teases the Radeon RX 7900 HellHound series

Other Radeon RX 7900 from PowerColor

PowerColor Japan teases the upcoming Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound series.

After confirmation Radeon 7900 series SatanNow, the company is teasing its first Hellhound high-quality graphics cards. While PowerColor does not directly label the product SKU, the design shown below is certainly not used by any Hellhound graphics card out there.

In fact, PowerColor has never released a Hellhound x800 or x900 series GPU before. So far, the most powerful Hellhound was based on Navi 22 aka Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Radeon RX 7900 Hellhound, Source: PowerColor Japan

This card looks undoubtedly different from the RDNA2 model, with a completely new backplate design and a new intensive layout behind the GPU, which is not uncommon on any Radeon RX 6000 model.

Interestingly, it still features dual 8-pin power connectors which was the case on the 6700 XT SKU. On top of that, what one can (barely) see are the three fans lit up with bright blue light, which is a hallmark of all Hellhound GPUs, although some come with cool white shroud and pink (aka Hellhound Spectral) fans.

The card is also equipped with an LED switch, so it is relatively easy to turn off the LEDs for those who prefer stealth designs. One should also note that there is a dual BIOS switch closer to the I/O chip, but this is a typical feature of almost all high-end PowerColor GPUs.

For comparison, here’s the RX 6700 XT Hellhound:

Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, Source: PowerColor

The AMD Radeon 7900 series is scheduled to launch on December 13th. The company announced two models: the 7900 XTX and the 7900 XT, both of which are launching on the same day. What remains to be confirmed is whether the card introduced by PowerColor is the full Navi 31 or a shortened version.

source: Powercolor






