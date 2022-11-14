Intel reportedly working on “Raptor Lake Refresh”, AMD Ryzen 7000X3D may be limited to 8 cores (for now)

Please note that this post has been flagged as a file Common .

Intel Raptor Lake Refresh and AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Octa-Core

according to ECSMBoth Intel and AMD will release updated CPU architectures next year.

Starting in the first half of 2023, we should expect the release of the Intel Core i9-13900KS, a special SKU that Intel had already snatched as its first 6GHz processor. For now, this will be the fastest consumer desktop CPU, at least until AMD released the updated Ryzen 7000 series with 3D V-Cache.

The Chinese media port doesn’t know which 12 or 16 core variants have an additional cache. This means that for now at least, the Ryzen 7000X3D may be limited to six-core and eight-core configurations. However, this does not exclude an increase in the number of kernels later. Furthermore, ECSM weighs in on rumors of the AM5 APU, which may be limited to 8 cores as well. According to the information, these only support DDR5-4800 memory.

Intel and AMD 2023 CPU rumors, Source: ECSM_Official

2023-2024: Lake Raptor, Lake Meteor and Lake Aru . upgrade

Later in the year, between mid-to-late 2023, Intel is said to be releasing an updated Raptor Lake CPU with higher clocks from 100 to 200MHz. Some rumors claim that we may actually see Meteor Lake-S in late 2023, but ECSM claims otherwise.

Intel will launch Arrow Lake and Meteor Lake in 2024. The latter is said to be limited to a 6P + 16E configuration, which means there are no high-end desktop models based on this architecture. Instead, Intel will use Arrow Lake for its desktop Core i7 and Core i9 storage units. The media outlet explains the process nodes used by future builds, which seems confusing to say the least.

Intel 2024 CPU Rumors, Source: ECSM_Official

Intel will undergo a socket change in 2024, most likely called LGA1851. This socket will reportedly be used by Meteor and Arrow Lake CPUs and possibly even their successor known as Panther Lake. These architectures will compete with the AMD Zen5 architecture, which must be powered by the current AM5 socket.

source: ECSM_Official #1And the #2





