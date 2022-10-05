Overwatch 2 servers live on long queues, suffer ‘massive DDoS’ attack

Overwatch 2’s servers are now active, but it is experiencing some issues that could be caused by a series of DDoS attacks. Since the servers went online yesterday afternoon, there have been long queues to get in – in some cases players are told there are more than 30,000 people ahead.
Perhaps most important is Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard announce That Overwatch 2 had a “massive DDoS” attack shortly after launch, which it says is causing “a lot of drop/connection issues.” It’s unclear who’s doing this or why, although Blizzard has experienced quite a bit of anger regarding some of the game’s design choices.
In a later late-night update from game manager Aaron Keeler, it was revealed that another DDoS was in the works, but Blizzard was “making steady progress with server and stability issues.” He added: “We are all on board and will continue to operate through the night. Thank you for your patience – we will share more information as it becomes available.”
It was a snow storm before He confessed “Unexpected server error” is being received by some players. Additionally, the studio has confirmed that there are issues with unlocking players, including skins, not showing up, as well as Watchpoint bundle purchasers not having access to them. There is no information on when these issues will be resolved, but a file Blizzard CS The Twitter account provides updates as they come in, and a List of known problems Compiled on the Overwatch Forums.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 review in progress. The original story follows.
Overwatch 2 finally appears today, October 4. After several false starts and delays, the servers will start today at 3PM EDT / 12PM PST, and you can now preload them on every platform.
Arguably one of the most anticipated games of the year, the sequel to Overwatch was first announced at BlizzCon 2019. However, despite its long development cycle – which is longer than many thought – the game launching today is not quite the experience. The full game, as it only includes the revamped 5v5 PvP modes.
However , free to play, and does not include the famous Lootbox (in) model of its predecessor. You will also need to associate a phone number with your Battle.net account in order to run itSo make sure you take care of this sooner rather than later.
While this is certainly the core of the Overwatch experience, many fans have been looking forward to the promised PvE game modes. This Early Access version doesn’t include these yet, so keep an eye out for them later.
Of course, the pending version of Overwatch 2 comes at a significant cost, as do the servers for Overwatch 1 close On October 2, to prepare for the release of the sequel. No matter how you personally feel about the original Overwatch, there’s no denying that it’s one of the most important multiplayer games of the 2000s, and it’s very sad that you can’t play it in its original 6v6 form anymore.
in our area Overwatch 2 review in progress, critic Jessica Howard mostly enjoyed her early hours with the game, although she wondered if it was a true successor to the popular original. “When it counts, Overwatch 2 looks like a great update to the multiplayer game with mechanics that allow for exciting skirmishes between teams of heroes,” she wrote. “However, as a separate entity and a supplement, it falters.”
