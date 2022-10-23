Modern Warfare 2 ‘indistinguishable from reality

MW 2 IW

While it’s been known for a while that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will use a new engine, as will the Warzone sequel, now that the campaign has arrived early, we’re starting to see exactly what that looks like.

Viral video is spreading Twitter, View a mission set in Amsterdam. It is so detailed that it is almost indistinguishable from reality, with some joking it appears to be almost equal. better From actual photos, somehow.

Some suggest that in this case, this task is to some extent an “entrance” task, in which you do not fight a massive fire battle, but simply go down a predetermined path on the street with minimal fighting. It appears to have been specifically designed to demonstrate the capabilities of the technology. And these capabilities… are enormous. I remember the technology demo Unreal Engine 5 Matrix which was the most realistic city I’ve seen in a game, and just the beginning of what’s possible (Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t use UE5).

If there is one drawback it is that the realism of human characters does not quite match the realism of their environments, from their movement to their appearance. They are not distastefulBut it’s not great either. You can see more of that in the full mission video:

This is only the first game made with this new engine, and it shows that plenty of bigger and better offerings are to come as it continues to maximize its capabilities. While we’re a few years into this new console generation we haven’t quite reached their full potential yet, and of course on PCs where things like the new 4090 are, it’s a whole different story in terms of how far things can be pushed. Even games like Cyberpunk 2077 on CDPR’s Obsolete REDengine Engine Look flawless with the latest technology. Imagine what happens when they an act Make their next game in Unreal Engine 5.

This contrasts sharply with the advent of the metaverse, where the latest point of controversy has revolved around precisely how poorly Meta Horizon’s graphics are, even with the upcoming promised upgrades. More traditional video games continue to rush into the future while a platform like VR is still playing catch-up with technology two generations ago, with rare exceptions like Half Life: Alyx, which are few and far between.

This video more or less sold me in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, after I skipped the last two. I have to see what this game can do as well, I think.

Modernization: More Information On why this new engine turned out so well, and how we can expect games other than Modern Warfare to use it as well, given the series’ major transformation.

One of the big things about this new engine for Modern Warfare 2 is that Call of Duty is now changing to make everything on one unified engine instead of disparate versions as they did in the past.

“When one team delivers a really great show or feature sound or animation,” Patrick Kelly, co-studio head of Infinity Ward and creative director for Modern Warfare 2, said in a June 2022 preview, “people apply it in the other engine, and then another engine again.” “.

However, this does not mean that all games will feel it Just like each other:

“Historically, Black Ops has had a slightly different feel – some different artistic trends and things like that – than Infinity Ward. And I’ll tell you, from my perspective, from our point of view, we’re celebrating and accepting that we’re not looking to merge them all into one.”

The new Infinity Ward engine we’re seeing in action also uses parts from engines from other studios, which are all combined into the “Super Engine” you see above. The idea is that they used the best features from all the different engines they were working on previously. And yes, that means other games like the next Black Ops title should look good too.

