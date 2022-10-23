Stable update for Galaxy S22 Android 13 One UI 5 in Italy

Modernization: The release of One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in Italy appears to have been a false alarm, as we have yet to see actual evidence of anyone getting the update over the air. We will let you know when more information becomes available.

The original story follows:

Samsung has Released five beta versions from One UI 5.0 to Galaxy S22and made it official during the SDC 2022 keynote that he would do it Release the stable version of One UI 5.0 By the end of this month. Now, the South Korean company is reported to have released the stable update for the Galaxy S22.

according to some reportsSamsung released the stable Android 13 Update to Galaxy S22And the Galaxy S22 +and the Galaxy S22 Ultra With the end of the firmware version BVJ4. The update appears to have been released in Italy, a country where the One UI 5.0 Beta has yet to be released. We have yet to get further confirmation on this.

If you are a Galaxy S22 series smartphone user in Italy, you can check for Android 13 update on your device by going to Settings » system update and eavesdropping Download and install. Once the firmware is available in our firmware database, we will update this article, and you can update the firmware manually.

Samsung can release the stable One UI 5.0 The update to Galaxy S22 series in other European markets is very soon. Either way, expect the stable Android 13 update to be released in more markets before the end of this month. Take a look at all the features of One UI 5.0 in the video below.

