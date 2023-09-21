September 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Poland stops sending weapons to Ukraine amid grain war, says Warsaw – Politico

Poland stops sending weapons to Ukraine amid grain war, says Warsaw – Politico

Frank Tomlinson September 21, 2023 2 min read

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday that Warsaw has stopped supplying weapons to Kiev and is instead focusing on arming itself amid a dispute over agricultural exports to Ukraine.

“We no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” Morawiecki said in a speech. appearance On Polish TV channel Polsat according to European Pravda. He added: “If you do not want to be in a defensive position, you must have something to defend yourself with,” stressing that this step will not jeopardize Ukraine’s security.

Morawiecki’s brief comments came as tensions between Kiev and the European Union rose over the past week, after the European Commission moved to allow Ukrainian grain sales across the bloc, ending restrictions on grain imports that five eastern EU countries originally sought to protect their farmers from competition.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia responded to the Commission’s move by imposing a unilateral ban on Ukrainian grain imports, in clear violation of EU internal market rules. Kiev responded by filing lawsuits against the three countries in the World Trade Organization.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday took a thinly veiled swipe at those enforcing the grain embargo, telling the UN General Assembly: “It is disturbing to see how some in Europe, some of our friends in Europe, embody solidarity in political theater — making a thriller out of Cereals. “It may seem that they are playing their own role, but in reality they are helping to pave the way for an actor in Moscow.”

While Zelensky did not specifically name Poland, Warsaw summoned Kiev’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in response.

See also  Russo-Ukrainian war: civilians evacuate the Mariupol Azovstal plant | war news between russia and ukraine

Morawiecki also issued a “warning” to the “Ukrainian authorities” earlier Polsat saysIf they want to escalate the conflict like this, we will add additional products to the ban on imports to Poland. The Ukrainian authorities do not understand the extent to which Poland’s agricultural industry is destabilized.

Poland is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign ahead of elections next month, with the right-wing Law and Justice government vying for re-election. While Warsaw initially threw its weight behind the campaign to help Kiev fend off a Russian invasion attempt, that full support waned as the consequences of supporting Ukraine for its farmers became clearer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Azerbaijan stops the Karabakh attack after a ceasefire agreement with the Armenian separatists

September 20, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

A French journalist was arrested for his reports on the espionage operation in Egypt

September 20, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

A new ban in the UK could take dogs from their owners

September 20, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Taylor Swift’s call to action drives 13,000 people every 30 minutes to a voter registration site

September 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Explosion! Inflatable space station module explodes during testing (video)

September 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Giants’ lack of sportsmanship exposed in crushing losses to Diamondbacks – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

September 21, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Chinese electric car maker Nio has launched an Android smartphone

September 21, 2023 Len Houle