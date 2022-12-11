PowerColor unveils the Radeon RX 7900 XT (X) Red Devil series

PowerColor’s Red Devil gets an official introduction

PowerColor has finally revealed the RX 7900 Red Devil.

PowerColor RX 7900 XT / XTX Red Devil GPUs, Source: PowerColor

The new Red Devil series will feature the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT from AMD’s latest RDNA3 desktop lineup. The company is set to launch two models, but there will also be a limited edition with an interchangeable back panel. This transparent back panel will have RGB lighting that will simulate “satanic” lava and will also feature a large Red Devil logo.

The Red Devil series gets an all-new heatsink with eight nickel-plated copper heatpipes. Heat will be transferred from the AMD Navi 31 GPU backed by 21 VRMs on the RX 7900 XTX variant, PowerColor confirms. The XTX variant will also have three 8-pin power connectors.

The new Red Devil design features three 9-blade axial fans which should reduce the GPU temperature by 3 degrees Celsius on its own compared to previous designs.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series is scheduled to launch on December 13th. The company has not shared any information about clock speeds or pricing. The availability of these cards is also a big unknown. It is worth noting that Powercolor release RX 7900 Hellhound Series equipped with dual 8-pin power connectors and new triple-fan design. These cards should cost less than the Red Devil series.

source: powercolor





