December 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Crime Boss: Rockay City enjoys payday with its first PS5 game

Crime Boss: Rockay City enjoys payday with its first PS5 game

Len Houle December 11, 2022 1 min read

With a cast that includes the likes of Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, and Michael Madsen, we were hoping for a ’90s-inspired organized crime outing. Crime boss: Rokai City It will be kind of story driven GTA-esque adventure. Unfortunately, the truth is that it is a payday-esque co-op first-person shooter, though there will also be a single-player campaign, according to the press release.

This first gameplay snapshot clearly puts a lot of emphasis on co-op. It begins with a stealth-style sequence, before you and your teammates raid a vault and work together to extract the loot. While it certainly does not seem badWe feel like we’ve played this before: the waves of resistance get stronger as a mission nears its end, and so does the amount of armor they wear.

See also  "Leitz Phone 2" from Leica has a giant 1-inch camera sensor, magnetic lens cover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Chrome’s address bar looks like Pixel Launcher’s search with a redesign

December 11, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Elden Ring has “several more things” on the way, and Miyazaki plans “more interesting games”

December 10, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

Exclusive 360 ​​video with volume

December 10, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Hurt by her mother’s accusation, Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée is on good terms before dying

December 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

NASA’s Perseverance rover bumps into dirt on Mars

December 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Terrence Crawford stops David Avanesian to keep his welterweight belt

December 11, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Crime Boss: Rockay City enjoys payday with its first PS5 game

December 11, 2022 Len Houle