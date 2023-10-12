Prime Day may be over, but Walmart’s deals to kick off the holidays are still going strong

although last The fall retail extravaganza may have closed up shop yesterday (we’re looking at you, Prime Day), Walmart Holiday Deals It is still very open for business. For another day, you can still get up to 60% off everything from smart TVs and vacuum cleaners to headphones and games. We suggest you start your Christmas shopping while the deals are hot. Who knows, you might find something for yourself!

We’ve saved you the hassle of browsing for the right deals and our shopping experts have handpicked over 60 offers to snap up now. We have included items like this Electric toothbrush, for example – it’s only $17 (was $50). Plus this is a fan favorite Dyson vacuum -It’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on this basic home! desired Apple watch On sale for $150 (that’s over 50% off). In addition to the prices of many of the most popular games of 2023 (Barbie! Puzzle Games!) was cut off.

You don’t have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the savings, but you will have to keep your shopping online since these sales are online only. Ready to get started? Read on for our favorites Walmart Prime Day Deals In every category.

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff Sales Overall

better Walmart Holiday Deals Vacuum sales

Who doesn’t want a purple vacuum? And Dyson, no less! (Photo: Walmart)

Do you hate lugging a heavy vacuum cleaner up and down the stairs? With very light weight Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum cleanerYou don’t have to do this. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt removal tools of the past, and it also converts into a portable device for lifting debris from furniture and high surfaces. If you have pets, you’ll be happy to know that its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And probably the biggest advantage of all is that it’s wireless. You can now get this powerful household cleaner for just $250 — that’s 40% off. Walmart shoppers can’t stop gushing over this mighty machine. “Perfect vacuum for my 1,300 square foot home. I can clean the entire house on one charge. New drum prevents hair from building up,” said one five-star fan.

$249.99 $419.99 At Walmart

better Walmart Holiday Deals TV sales

Watch the big game – and Christmas storyOf course – in all its 4K glory. (Photo: Walmart)

The next few months will bring a lot of football and basketball game nights and holiday movie watching. How about upgrading your TV to make it special? You won’t do better than this shiny one Vizio 65-inch kit -And the price (398!) is ridiculous. Vibrant 4K picture quality will put you right in the middle of the action. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which is incredibly bright. In addition to its crisp, clear screen, it comes with the brand’s SmartCast technology, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one certainly did not disappoint. Amazing picture, works great with the speakers, and playing on it is crazy.”

$398 at Walmart

better Walmart Holiday Deals Technology sales

Perfect for listening to music, podcasts, or your favorite TV show! (Photo: Walmart)

these Beats Flex Wireless Headphones – On sale for under $50 – Provides plenty of power for 12 hours per charge, so it’s ready to go when you are. Four ear tip sizes and a Flex-Form cable make listening to music and talking over video or voice calls comfortable. Plus, audio sharing lets you share your tunes wirelessly with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPod nearby. No more bending over together to enjoy the same jams. These have brought music to the ears of many happy customers, like this one who wears them daily: “I usually wear these around my neck all day. They are of excellent quality for taking phone conversations and casual music listening. While most people use earbuds, I’m sure “I would lose one within a few days of purchasing. I like the fact that I can control pause/play, volume, and on/off the earbuds through my Beats headphones.”

$49 $69.95 At Walmart

better Walmart Holiday Deals Home sales

Sleep easy with soft sheets and great savings. (Photo: Walmart)

If you want to feel like you’re sleeping at a Four Seasons, this is it Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Four Piece Queen Sheet Set It will definitely get the job done. Over 4,100 shoppers have fallen in love with their double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long night sweats!), these sheets are pill and tear resistant. Another plus? The deep pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you don’t have to worry about corners blowing away in the middle of the night. Each queen size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. There are over 35 shades to choose from and at $18, you’ll want multiple shades. “I love these sheets,” fan Hana gushed. “They are so soft and durable so far. They really feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot. These don’t overheat and make me sweat—amazing.”

$17.99 $60.99 At Walmart

Walmart’s best holiday kitchen sales deals

Never waste money again on expensive knife sets that don’t cut it. Get this affordable product instead! (Photo: Walmart)

Getting a new set of knives is usually an expensive proposition. For this Vavsea 16-piece set By about 75% it made us spit out our coffee. Professional set includes 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ bread knife, 8″ paring knife, 7.1″ santoku knife, 7.9″ knife sharpener bar, 6.2″ kitchen shears, 5.1″ utility knife, and paring knife 3.5″, 6″ Paring Knife, 5.1″ Steak Knife Set Six Piece and AA Wooden Knife Block. It also comes with a mop cloth to keep your tools clean. The knives are made of durable stainless steel, which means you can use them to cut a variety of items, from vegetables to thick cuts of meat – you name it, these knives can cut it. One Walmart reviewer said: “Very sturdy knife set. The wood handles are a big plus. You won’t get some cheap plastic ones. These knives are very sharp so be careful of little ones using them to cut meat! Excellent purchase and I plan to buy more to give as gifts.”

$51.99 $199.99 At Walmart

better Walmart Holiday Deals Sales style

Shine with a million dollars for a small price! (Photo: Walmart)

In need of some new decorations but don’t want to be overwhelmed by the price tag? This amazing pair of White gold drop earrings from Kate & Chloe The perfect touch to almost any outfit, they instantly spruce up a casual ensemble or complement the elegant look of your wedding guests. And seriously, white gold? For $18? It’s hard to believe, but Walmart has the link here! (Pictured is the silver version, also available in yellow and rose gold.) “Beautiful and elegant. These are my favorite type of clip-on earrings,” one jeweled buyer wrote. “This also has a stone dangle which makes it even more elegant.”

$17.99 $136 At Walmart

better Walmart Holiday Deals Beauty and wellness sales

Your tired old electric toothbrush won’t give you the shiny choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill… will. (Photo: Walmart)

Brushing your teeth, of course, is essential for oral health. If your current toothbrush doesn’t cut it, use it Best selling Fairywill electric toothbrush, on sale for $17 (almost 65% off!) which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-killing strokes per minute. Use the three cleaning modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening teeth or gently focusing on sensitive gums. You’ll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. It also has a 2-minute timer to ensure you’re brushing thoroughly, and will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to move to another area of ​​your mouth. “My teeth have never felt cleaner,” raved one pearly white shopper. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.”

$16.99 $49.99 At Walmart

better Walmart Holiday Deals Gaming deals

It’s Barbie’s world and we live in it. (Photo: Walmart)

If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that Barbie can do whatever she sets her mind to. This includes practicing any sport you want! the Professional collection for Barbie dolls Comes with six dolls: a swimmer, a ballerina, a tennis player, a gymnast, an ice skater, and a volleyball player. The price is right too – at $20 for the entire set, they’re only $3 each. “These Barbie dolls are so cute. I love that they are sports related,” one shopper said. “My granddaughter told Santa she wanted six Barbie dolls for Christmas… and this is what she’s getting. I can’t wait to see her eyes sparkle.” This reviewer said the dolls are a “great gift for any occasion,” adding that “it’s great to see how special they look!”

$20 $35.67 At Walmart

