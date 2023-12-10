December 10, 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate share a photo of their family’s Christmas card

Frank Tomlinson December 10, 2023 2 min read

He watches: Princess Kate pays tribute to Adam Lambert and more at Christmas Carol Mass

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have posted a new photo of their family, just in time for Christmas.

On Saturday, William and Kate released the family photo that appeared on their 2023 Christmas card.

The photo shows members of the royal family with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in Windsor, where the family lives.

Josh Shiner/Kensington Palace via AP

This undated photo provided by Kensington Palace shows Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a photo that appears on the family’s 2023 Christmas card.

This family photo was taken earlier this year by John Shiner, a London-based photographer, according to Kensington Palace.

William and Kate have shared their family Christmas photos publicly every year since 2015, the year Charlotte was born.

In recent years, Welsh people have chosen a more relaxed exterior for their Christmas photos.

Their photo last year, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, showed the family of five walking side by side in Norfolk, England, where they have a country house, Anmer Hall.

In 2021, the family shared a photo they took during a trip to Jordan.

MORE: George, Charlotte and Louis join Prince William and Princess Kate for a Christmas carol mass

In the photo, William, George and Louis are wearing shorts and polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte are wearing casual dresses.

Porteous had also photographed William, Kate and their children in Norfolk the previous year.

See also  US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN that Russia made "slips" in the invasion of Ukraine

MORE: Princess Kate steps out in a charming red monochromatic look

In that photo, the entire family is seen sitting on bales of hay and standing in front of piles of firewood outside Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall was also a site for the Welsh people. First Christmas card photo as a family of fivein 2018.

The photo, also taken by Porteous, shows Kate carrying Louis, while Charlotte and George hold William atop a low tree branch.

The palace has not yet publicly announced where William, Kate and their children plan to spend the Christmas holiday this year.

