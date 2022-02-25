Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology from TikTok

Priyanka Chopra and her husband.

Rosie O’Donnell does not know who Priyanka Chopra He is. Yes, Priyanka Chopra, the leading Bollywood actress who moved to world hollywood movies Such as Resurrection Matrix And the White Tiger. she too A member of Jonas’ wivesmarried to the youngest JoBro Nick Jonas. With over 74 million followers on InstagramMost people know who she is. All but Rosie O’Donnell, who created two bizarre Tik Toks for documenting an awkward interaction between them at Nobu Restaurant.

Setting the scene: Rosie O’Donnell greets Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra at Nobu in Malibu. O’Donnell tells Chopra that she is a fan of her father, which confuses Chopra. Chopra then asked her, “Who is my father?” To which O’Donnell replied, “Deepak Chopra.” AKA is the author of alternative medicine, and he is not Chopra’s father. Chopra then told her that Chopra is a very common family name. Such interactions are usually buried deep where no one else can hear about them, but O’Donnell decided to embarrass herself several times in front of a larger audience. O’Donnell tells the story of the embarrassing moment tik tok, referring to Chopra as “Chopra’s wife”, and not knowing her name for the story. Commentators were quick to say that not knowing Priyanka Chopra’s name even after the interaction is disrespectful.

The next day, O’Donnell was gone tik tok Once again to apologize for not knowing her name. “She’s apparently a very popular and more popular actress than [Nick Jonas]“People were saying, ‘So I’m sure it seemed strange to her at first,’” O’Donnell said. However, it appears that the only apology offered by O’Donnell was online. Priyanka posted a response to her Instagram story.

“I’ve never taken myself seriously thinking that everyone would know who I am. But if I wanted to make a public apology for a very embarrassing private encounter, I think I’d better take the time to Google my name before doing so or trying to reach out directly.” – via @Priyanka Chopra IG . story pic.twitter.com/A7obnv4JUG – PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) February 24 2022

“I’ve never taken myself seriously thinking that everyone would know who I am or my business for that matter. But if I wanted to make a public apology for a very embarrassing private encounter, I think it’s best to spend the time google my name before doing that or even trying Communicate directly,” Chopra wrote. “We all deserve to be respected for our unique personality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ in particular in a sincere apology.” She concluded the statement with a final thought about her family name. “Note- As I said before, not all Chopra characters are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith.” Maybe Rosie can talk to her brother Chris O’Donnell About it instead of Tik Tok.