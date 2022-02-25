February 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O'Donnell's apology from TikTok

Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology from TikTok

Roxanne Bacchus February 25, 2022 3 min read

Priyanka Chopra and her husband.
Photo: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Rosie O’Donnell does not know who Priyanka Chopra He is. Yes, Priyanka Chopra, the leading Bollywood actress who moved to world hollywood movies Such as Resurrection Matrix And the White Tiger. she too A member of Jonas’ wivesmarried to the youngest JoBro Nick Jonas. With over 74 million followers on InstagramMost people know who she is. All but Rosie O’Donnell, who created two bizarre Tik Toks for documenting an awkward interaction between them at Nobu Restaurant.

Setting the scene: Rosie O’Donnell greets Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra at Nobu in Malibu. O’Donnell tells Chopra that she is a fan of her father, which confuses Chopra. Chopra then asked her, “Who is my father?” To which O’Donnell replied, “Deepak Chopra.” AKA is the author of alternative medicine, and he is not Chopra’s father. Chopra then told her that Chopra is a very common family name. Such interactions are usually buried deep where no one else can hear about them, but O’Donnell decided to embarrass herself several times in front of a larger audience. O’Donnell tells the story of the embarrassing moment tik tok, referring to Chopra as “Chopra’s wife”, and not knowing her name for the story. Commentators were quick to say that not knowing Priyanka Chopra’s name even after the interaction is disrespectful.

The next day, O’Donnell was gone tik tok Once again to apologize for not knowing her name. “She’s apparently a very popular and more popular actress than [Nick Jonas]“People were saying, ‘So I’m sure it seemed strange to her at first,’” O’Donnell said. However, it appears that the only apology offered by O’Donnell was online. Priyanka posted a response to her Instagram story.

See also  WWE SmackDown summary and feedback (Feb 18, 2022): Go home already

“I’ve never taken myself seriously thinking that everyone would know who I am or my business for that matter. But if I wanted to make a public apology for a very embarrassing private encounter, I think it’s best to spend the time google my name before doing that or even trying Communicate directly,” Chopra wrote. “We all deserve to be respected for our unique personality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ in particular in a sincere apology.” She concluded the statement with a final thought about her family name. “Note- As I said before, not all Chopra characters are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith.” Maybe Rosie can talk to her brother Chris O’Donnell About it instead of Tik Tok.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Gergiev, a friend of Putin, outside the Vienna Philharmonic tour of the United States

February 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

‘Danger!’ Champion Amy Schneider

February 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s public apology

February 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Gergiev, a friend of Putin, outside the Vienna Philharmonic tour of the United States

February 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

New map of the night sky reveals 4.4 million galaxies and other space objects

February 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Giants news, 2/25: Brian Dabol, salary cap victims, and more

February 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Bandai Namco apologizes for Elden Ring performance issues • Eurogamer.net

February 25, 2022 Len Houle