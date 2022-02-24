‘Danger!’ Champion Amy Schneider

February 25, 2022

“Danger!” Legend Amy Schneider Take advantage of her winnings – she just got engaged!!!

That’s right, Amy dropped the news on Twitter that “Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend…she’s my fiancé!!!”

She also added that she couldn’t be happier to tie the knot and post a photo of their hands on top of each other. Both women wear diamond engagement rings.

As you probably know, Amy became the most successful woman in “Danger!” The date was earlier this year when I went on a 40-game winning streak. She ended up making $1.3 million before losing to Ron Talsami.

Needless to say, she made her mark on the show. In addition to her massive financial gain… she made headlines for being the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Champions Tour.

During her historic career, Amy said she wanted to use the platform to be a “smart, confident woman who does something very ordinary.”


When all was said and done, she quit her job as a software engineer and told us she wanted to focus on new opportunities – including writing a book and podcasting.

The good news is constantly flowing… Congratulations, Amy and Genevieve!!!

