September 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Producer Price Index in August 2022:

Producer Price Index in August 2022:

Cheryl Riley September 14, 2022 2 min read

Prices received by producers for goods and services fell in August, a moderate respite from inflationary pressures that threaten to push the US economy into recession.

The Producer Price Index, a measure of incoming prices at the wholesale level, fell 0.1%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Wednesday. Excluding food, energy and business services, the producer price index rose 0.2%.

Related investment news

This stagnation signal takes center stage as talk of a whole point rise rises

CNBC Pro
This stagnation signal takes center stage as talk of a whole point rise rises

Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected the headline producer price index to fall 0.1%.

On an annual basis, the core PPI rose 8.7%, a significant decline from the 9.8% increase in July and the lowest annual rise since August 2021. The core PPI rose 5.6% from a year ago, matching the lowest rate since June. 2021.

As was the case during the summer, the price drop came largely from lower energy.

The final energy demand index fell 6% in August, which saw a 12.7% decline in the gasoline index that was responsible for more than three-quarters of the 1.2% drop in prices for goods in final demand. This helped fuel consumer prices, which fell sharply after briefly exceeding $5 a gallon at the pump earlier in the summer.

Wholesale services prices rose 0.4% during the month, indicating a further turnaround for the pandemic-era economy as commodity inflation soared. Final order services prices rose 0.4% during the month, with the remainder coming from a 0.8% increase in commercial services.

These numbers come a day after the BLS released higher-than-expected CPI data for August. The two reports differ in that the PPI shows what producers get for finished goods, while the CPI reflects what consumers pay in the market.

See also  Twitter will pay a $150 million fine over accusations that it improperly sold user data: NPR

The Producer Price Index can be a leading indicator of inflation as wholesale prices are fed through the economy. However, its importance has been toned down over the years because manufactured goods make up a smaller share of total spending.

After Tuesday’s report, stocks fell and expectations rose over the Federal Reserve’s action at its meeting next week. Stock market futures were positive after the PPI report while Treasury yields were also higher.

Markets were debating between half a percentage point and a three-quarter point rate increase. After the release, the entire market was priced at a three-quarter move, and there is now a 1 in 3 chance of a full percentage point rise, according to federal money futures data tracked by CME Group.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

Dow futures: Stocks dive on demand for biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

September 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Biden administration is preparing for a possible rail strike

September 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Google faces $25.4 billion in damages claims in British and Dutch courts over adtech practices

September 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Astronomers’ first breathtaking Web space telescope images of the Orion Nebula

September 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Tom Brady says he’s ‘close to the end’ as he keeps hinting at retirement

September 14, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

PlayStation VR2 Hands-on: A Major Upgrade

September 14, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Typhoon Muifa makes landfall as millions in China brace for heavy rain and flood

September 14, 2022 Frank Tomlinson