PSG’s Neymar slams Champions League referee on Twitter after booking him to celebrate trademarks

Neymar is arguing with the referee after receiving a yellow card for celebrating his trademark. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar He hit a referee after receiving a yellow card for celebrating the Champions League on Wednesday.

Neymar scored a late goal to complete the 3-1 return of Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa after goals from them Lionel Messi And the Kylian Mbappe He put the French side ahead tonight.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS and more (US)

After his strike, Neymar celebrated by putting his hands on his head and sticking out his tongue – a celebration that has become his trademark this season and is a gesture directed at the player’s critics.

However, the attacker was later cautioned by German referee Daniel Seibert and He later took to Twitter to complain about the decision.

“A complete disrespect for the athlete,” he wrote after the match. “This kind of thing can’t happen. I’m taking yellow just for doing nothing and I’m still getting hurt.

“And the verdict? Even if he didn’t say he was wrong, he would! So much disrespect.”

Neymar continued the controversy on his Instagram story and said: “Another victory, congratulations, but we are moving forward, right?

There, the celebration is a yellow card, and another for the New Jersey roster [Neymar]. Only with me do these things happen.

“Next time I will warn the referees that I will do it. Football is getting noisy!”

– Talking points in the Champions League after the second round

This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old has used social media to express his anger at officials when he claimed ‘the beautiful game is over’ after Lucas Paquita He received a yellow card for attempting a rainbow flick last season.

Neymar also reacted furiously when he was cautioned by referee Jerome Brisard for performing the same skill in PSG’s 5-0 win over Montpellier in 2020.

The Brazil international has been in fine form with PSG this season, contributing 11 goals and seven assists in 10 matches.