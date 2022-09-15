Week 2 injury report (Patriots)

The Steelers continued to prepare for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with things looking up on the injury front.

Dip Nagy Harris, who was limited in practice on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday. Harris insisted all week he would be fine on Sunday.

“I’m fine,” Harris said Wednesday, emphasizing that he had nothing to worry about.

Cornerback Levi Wallace, who was also limited on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday as well as dealing with an ankle injury.

Mason Cole’s center was limited for the second day in a row with an ankle injury, and full back Robert Spillane was a full participant with an eye injury he sustained against the Bengals. Defensive intervention Cameron Hayward was limited on Thursday, not injury related but giving him a rest.

For the Patriots, quarterback Mac Jones did not train on Thursday, listing an illness on his injury report.

The Steelers have officially put midfielder TJ Watt on the reserve/injury list, which means he must miss at least four weeks after sustaining a chest injury against the Bengals.

With Watt out, others will be asked to step up to fill the void.

“You obviously don’t want to play without a guy like that, but everyone has to step up,” Heyward said. “We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re not going to go there to say we have to change our scheme. We just have to do our jobs.”

The team signed full-back David Annene to their 53-man squad on Thursday. Anneni was on the Tennessee Titans coaching squad before joining the Steelers. See also 2022 Masters Tournament: Tiger Woods' 71st Unforgettable Game vs. Golf Is More Awesome Than It Looks

Anenih was originally signed by the Titans as a non-drafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released on the final cut after pre-season and then signed with their coaching staff. He played in three pre-season games, leading the Titans with three sacks and three quarterbacks, as well as the captain with two forced passes and two defensive passes.

Anini trained on Thursday, and he said he was excited to be on the 53-man roster.