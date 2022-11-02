Putin fights pancreatic cancer and Parkinson’s disease: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is battling both pancreatic cancer and Parkinson’s disease, according to a new report citing leaked emails from the Kremlin.

It appeared that a Russian intelligence source confirmed in messages seen by the sun What has long been rumored about the 70-year-old strongman.

“I can confirm that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in its early stages, but it is already progressing,” a security insider reportedly claimed.

“This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden,” the source said, according to The Sun.

“Putin is regularly injecting all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative injections for pain relief to stop the spread of his recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer,” the person said.

“Not only does it cause a lot of pain, but Putin has a case of facial swelling and other side effects – including memory lapses,” the source continued.

The source added: “In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is spreading gradually, Putin also has prostate cancer.”

Rumors of Putin’s supposed ill health have been circulating for months, with several unconfirmed reports that the president is battling cancer.

The Kremlin has always denied that Putin, who loves to show the image of strength, suffers from any diseases.

Rumors about Vladimir Putin’s alleged deteriorating health have been circulating for months. Getty Images

The bomb report comes after Putin was recently videotaped with what appear to be IV path marks on the back of his hand while holding the arm of a soldier during Visit a training camp in the Ryazan region.

Kyiv Post journalist Jason Jay Smart tweeted Footage from the video, with a mysterious flaw clearly visible on the hand of the Kremlin leader.

Smart writes that the Kremlin has released two video versions of Putin’s trip: one with several watermarks obscuring the view of the hand, and one without the image of the hand.

Another theory, put forward by former Ukraine correspondent Tom Warner, suggested that what appears to be an IV sign could be “just a weird angle of bloating.” [sic] veins; “

A mysterious mark appears on Vladimir Putin’s right hand circled in red during his trip to a training ground in the Ryazan region of Russia.

Rumors about Putin’s supposed ill health have been circulating for months, prompted in large part by unconfirmed reports from the Telegram channel General SVR, which claimed he suffers from cancer, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.

The independent Russian company Proekt claimed that Putin is always accompanied by medical staff, including top oncologists, whenever he goes on official visits.

After Putin canceled a trip to Kazakhstan in July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a rare statement about the leader’s physical condition, telling reporters that “everything is fine with his health.”

An expert said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s body language “promotes an unhealthy appearance”. Kremlin

Putin and his cronies have repeatedly said recently that Russia could use nuclear weapons to protect its territorial integrity — statements that have been interpreted in the West as implicit threats to use to defend the four regions of Ukraine that Russia claims.

Game theorist Georgy Egorov has warned that a nuclear attack “makes sense” for Putin if he only has a few months to live, The Sun reports.

“It makes sense to use nuclear weapons for Putin in only one situation – if the rumors about his health problems are true – if he has a few months to live – he does not want to go down in history as a loser,” Egorov told Novaya Gazeta.

put it in He said at a conference It is an expert on international foreign policy that it is unnecessary for Russia to strike Ukraine with atomic weapons.