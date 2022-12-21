Putin orders an intensified hunt for ‘traitors, spies and saboteurs’

Putin urged the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the National Counter-Terrorism Committee to jointly assume “special control” over strategic facilities such as transport and energy infrastructure.

“you have to Strictly put an end to the activities of foreign special services, promptly detect traitors, spies and saboteurs,he said, addressing government and military counterintelligence as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 300th day.

Speaking on Security Agency Work Day, a professional holiday in Russia, Putin put forward “high demands” on Russian security agencies to respond to “new threats and challenges”.

President Vladimir Putin Command On Tuesday, Russia’s counterintelligence services intensified their hunt for “traitors, spies and saboteurs” and prevent threats from abroad.

To prevent dangers from abroad, Putin ordered the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service to “intensify” monitoring of the state border.

The Kremlin has portrayed itself as a “besieged fortress” in a geopolitical confrontation with the West during its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s western regions bordering Ukraine have reported cross-border attacks on its territory, including on critical infrastructure, since the invasion began on February 24.

In his televised address on Tuesday, Putin made a rare admission that the situation in the Russian-occupied regions of eastern and southern Ukraine is “extremely complicated”.

“People who live there, Russian citizens are counting on you and your protection,” he said, addressing the FSB employees, The Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Guard Service, and the Main Directorate for Special Programs for the four regions he claimed annexed in September..

“Putin said that today’s rapidly changing global situation and the emergence of new threats and challenges impose great demands on the entire system of Russian security agencies.

“This means that you need to significantly improve your business in key areas, and use your operational, technical and personnel potential to the fullest.“