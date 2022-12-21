Six bodies recovered during tracing of missing Thai marines from sunken Thai warship | Thailand

The bodies of six marines were discovered by the Thai Navy after a small warship sank in a bay Thailand. On Monday, a Marine was rescued alive as the military swarmed helicopters, warships and drones off its central coast.

23 people are still missing HTMS Sukhothai was hit by four-meter waves and strong winds late Sunday. Some were without life jackets.

“The last person was found 41 hours after the ship sank and was alive. So we think there are people who are still alive there… We will continue to search,” said Admiral Chonlates Navanoograha, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Helicopters, two reconnaissance drones, four warships, and a C-130 transport plane were dispatched to find the Marines as the weather improved.

The ship suffered engine failure as it took on water and landed about 20 nautical miles off Bang Sapan. The US-made warship had been in use since 1987 and was carrying 105 military personnel.

Most of those on board were rescued before the boat sank, but dozens had to abandon ship in rafts and life jackets.

Lieutenant Colonel Pichichai Tuanade, the captain of the sunken ship, said he was out at sea for two hours before he climbed onto a raft and was found by search teams on Monday.

“To see something as small as a life ring or a person’s head above the surface of the water, it’s very difficult to see the big waves,” he said, adding that the missing sailors are now likely tired of having to tread the water and make sure those without jackets stay put.

A Marine was found late Monday clinging to a buoy.

“He had been floating in the water for about 10 hours. He was still conscious, so we could get him out of the water safely,” said the captain of one of the research vessels.

Relatives of the missing gathered at rescue centers awaiting news of their loved ones.

Malini Pudvong, the aunt of missing Navy SEAL Saharat Issa, said she spoke to her nephew on the phone before the boat went down and was shocked to hear he was not given a life jacket.

“It is the body of a 21-year-old,” she said. “It’s not strong enough.”

Navy Commander Admiral Chomchoengpet said the sinking would be investigated, including reports that there were not enough life jackets on board.