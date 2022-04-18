April 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Putin says sanctions have failed

Putin says sanctions have failed

Frank Tomlinson April 18, 2022 2 min read

Foreign military assistance has been so central to Ukraine’s defense against Russia that one Ukrainian company is applauding new products: plush toy copies of weapons that break the backs of Russian troops.

Kopytsia, an online store founded in 1998 in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, has launched a collection of what it calls “patriotic soft dolls” in honor of the country’s resistance against Russia and the help it received.

Among the games on display are huggable versions of Bayraktar TB3s, the Turkish-made drones that have played a key role in Ukraine’s defense, and Javelins, the anti-armor weapons that Ukraine has used to eliminate Russian tanks on the battlefield.

Also on display is a 20-inch scaled down version of the Mriya cargo plane, which was the heaviest aircraft ever built until it was destroyed at the Battle of Antonov Airport outside Kyiv in the early days of the Russian invasion in February.

Maria Kubitsia, who runs the family business together with her father Anatoly, said the goal was to “preserve the patriotic mood of our nation and support the armed forces of Ukraine”.

Ms. Kubitsia, who stayed in Ukraine throughout the war, said the family launched the morale-boosting production line in the first two weeks of the war, but heavy fighting in northern Ukraine, including the Chernihiv region, made it impossible to achieve. To the capital and other major cities.

Prices range from $8 to $12 per game. Ms Kopytsia said sales of the toys will go toward paying their workers.

On Sunday, a photo spread by Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokaryuk shows Mrs. Kubitsya’s toys for sale in a store in western Ukraine, and Ms Kubitsya says interest in them has skyrocketed — despite some criticism online that they risk militarizing Ukrainian children.

See also  Solomon Islands leader defends potential deal with China, calling backlash 'extremely insulting'

Ms. Kubitsia said she was grateful for Western assistance to Ukraine.

“If we can protect our country with their help, and I can live in an independent Ukraine, I support it all,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Coronavirus shame pits neighbor against neighbor in closed Shanghai

April 18, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

EU anti-fraud body accuses Marine Le Pen of embezzlement | France

April 18, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after crash in March

April 17, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Rosalía announces the Motomami World Tour

April 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Russians are doing a spacewalk to activate the robotic arm

April 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Washington leaders vehemently deny financial misconduct in letter to Federal Trade Commission

April 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Microsoft is giving away a free game for PC to existing Halo players

April 18, 2022 Len Houle