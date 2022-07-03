Random: Here’s a look at Masahiro Sakurai’s retro video game collection

If you’re looking for new ways to organize your old video game collection, you may want to read on. Masahiro Sakurai, creator Kirby and manager Smash Bros. He recently posted a photo on social media of his awesome library of vintage games.

As you can see he’s got raffles stacked with cartridges like Golden eyes 007 and Batman, and there’s also a complete Super Famicom console. Sakurai’s latest tweet has so far racked up more than 50,000 likes on social media, with some followers even asking Sakurai to start his own YouTube collection series.

昔 の ゲ ー ム ソ フ ト を ゴ ソ ゴ ソ。

あ る は ず の も の が い く つ か 行 方 不明 に な っ て い る よ う な…？ pic.twitter.com/T2FHUnjcxp– 桜 / Masahiro Sakurai (Sora_Sakurai) 2 July 2022

This isn’t the first time that fans have seen Sakurai personal game collection. Its main setup was previously – two huge TVs side by side and multiple consoles underneath both units – including systems from the PlayStation and Nintendo families.

Back in 2019, Sakurai mentioned in his regular Famitsu column that he had (at the time) 60 different consoles, multiple consoles for consoles, and multiple PlayStations. he is too Added PlayStation 5 And the Xbox Series X for his collection In the last years.

What do you think of Sakurai’s retro game set? What about its storage solutions? Comment below.