Rangers acquire Jake O’Dorrese from the Braves for Colby Allard

5:14 pm: Rangers gained the right hand Jake Odorese and monetary considerations from the Braves, according to announcements by both teams. In return, Atlanta will receive the left hand Colby Allard.

By 2021, Odorizzi signed a two-year, $23.5 million deal with the Astros with a complex structure. He earned a $6 million signing bonus and $6 million salary in 2021, followed by a $5 million salary in 2022. This was followed by a $6.5 million player option with a $3.25 million buyout. However, there were also performance escalators that could increase the value of both player and purchase choice. Over the first two years of the deal, if Odorizzi gets into 20, 25 and 30 games, he’ll add $2 million to salary and $1 million to buyouts in each of these stages. He easily made it all three, entering 46 games, which means he now has a $12.5 million option with a $6.5 million buyout.

Odorizzi apparently exercised his option, so he’ll get $12.5 million in 2023. He scored a 4.21 ERA with Houston in 2021 and then earned a 3.75 mark on the deadline when he traded with Atlanta for will Smith. Unfortunately, a uniform switch didn’t help him, as he scored a 5.24 mark after the deal. He also had 6.59 ERAs in the abridged 2020 season, which means he hasn’t seen strong results in the past three seasons. Although it had a strike rate of 27.1% in 2019, it has been hovering around 20% since then, just a few marks below the league average. Based on these lukewarm results, it is likely that he will not be looking at huge contract offers in the open market.

Atlanta probably wasn’t too excited about the idea of ​​paying him $12.5 million, or $6.5 million, depending on both. Tight payroll and Odorizzi results. He’s probably not one of the top five beginners anyway, like they did Max FriedAnd the Kyle WrightAnd the Charlie MortonAnd the Spencer Strider For the first four, with Bryce ElderAnd the Ian AndersonAnd the Kyle Muller And the Jared Schuster Fifth candidates. Instead, they shipped Odorizzi to Arlington to clear themselves of the obligation, although they also included a cash amount in the deal, with the exact number not being reported at this time.

Rangers need rotational upgrades after poor results in that division in 2022. Texas starters scored a collective 4.63 ERA this year, putting them in 25th place in the majors in that regard. They got some decent work from John Gray And a career year of veteran Martin Perez, although Perez has now reached free agency and denied the already weak rotation to the strongest performer. It is said that there is a common interest in the reunion, although nothing has been finalized yet and the club is now It said Consider extending a eligible $19.65 million bid for Perez.

With Perez in the wind, that leaves Texas with Gray and a bunch of question marks behind. Dan Dunning It was decent enough, posting a 4.46 ERA this year over the course of 29 starts. However, his season ended with a hip surgery, and it is unclear what state he will be in next year. Glen Otto A total of 27 ERAs were initiated and propagated with a value of 4.64. It also gave the club a handful of beginnings Taylor HearingAnd the Cole Rajans And the Spencer Howard, although they all posted ERAs of 4.95 or higher. Given all this uncertainty, it would make sense for them to consider any and all ways to raise the level of staff, with the General Manager Chris Young He basically says that at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week, per Evan Grant from the Dallas Morning News. This would apparently include giving Odorizzi a chance to achieve some better results.

In addition to clearing a little salary from the books, Atlanta will receive another arm in Allard. The 25-year-old was drafted by Atlanta in 2015 but went to Rangers in 2019 for it. Chris Martin. He has served in each of the past five MLB seasons but has a 6.07 ERA career. He has good control with a 7.8% walking rate in his career, although his 18.6% strike rate and 37.8% globe rate are both below par. He was part of the Ranger course from 2019 to 2021 but was shocked to act in 2022. The move didn’t help him, as he put in a 7.29 ERA over 21 rounds of the pen.

In the end, both teams seem to be giving up bowlers that weren’t in their plans going forward. Texans desperately need rotation stability and will see if Odorizzi can provide it, with Atlanta helping them foot the bill. It’s likely one of several steps to address to entry-level employees as they look to emerge from a years-long rebuilding process. For Atlanta, they’re sending in some cash, but will save at least a few bucks as they look to revamp and try to win their sixth consecutive AL East title.