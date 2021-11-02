Reached the alarm door in Baden-Wர்டrttemberg

In Baden-Württemberg, the incidence rate was 190 new cases per seven rolling days per 100,000 citizens. But above all, the number of patients placed in intensive care has exceeded 250 since Friday.On Monday, 276 patients were admitted to the hospital in intensive care. The “warning” process begins when more than 250 intensive care beds are occupied for two consecutive days. But it should be two working days, weekends and holidays not counted. But this Tuesday the number rose to 287.

So the “warning” limit has been exceeded. The new regulations come into effect on Wednesday, especially for those who have not been vaccinated. Attendance at restaurants, theaters, theaters, sports halls, and cultural institutions (libraries, for example) is only possible by PCR test, which is paid from October 11 (25 euros). Antigen testing is no longer enough. It was not considered reliable enough by the authorities. A family cannot have more than five unvaccinated or cured individuals in its home (children under the age of 18 are not counted). Nightclubs and nightclubs are accessible only to those who have been vaccinated.