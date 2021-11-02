Reached the alarm door in Baden-Wர்டrttemberg

In Baden-Württemberg, the incidence rate was 190 new cases per seven rolling days per 100,000 citizens. But above all, the number of patients placed in intensive care has exceeded 250 since Friday.On Monday, 276 patients were admitted to the hospital in intensive care. The “warning” process begins when more than 250 intensive care beds are occupied for two consecutive days. But it should be two working days, weekends and holidays not counted. But this Tuesday the number rose to 287.
So the “warning” limit has been exceeded. The new regulations come into effect on Wednesday, especially for those who have not been vaccinated. Attendance at restaurants, theaters, theaters, sports halls, and cultural institutions (libraries, for example) is only possible by PCR test, which is paid from October 11 (25 euros). Antigen testing is no longer enough. It was not considered reliable enough by the authorities. A family cannot have more than five unvaccinated or cured individuals in its home (children under the age of 18 are not counted). Nightclubs and nightclubs are accessible only to those who have been vaccinated.
One in three has not been fully vaccinated
If the rate of intensive care bed stays above 250 for five consecutive working days or reaches 390 for two consecutive working days, the Baden-Württemberg “alert” limit or “alert” threshold will be reduced. Alarmstufe. At that time, no test, PCR or antigen is valid. To attend restaurants, theaters or theaters, you must be vaccinated or cured.
Currently in Baden-Württemberg (11 million people), one-third have not yet been fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate in the population on Tuesday was 69%.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Among COP26, China is increasing its coal production by more than one million tons per day
More than 100 countries, including France, have pledged to stop deforestation by 2030 and “restore forests.”
The country is shocked by the passing of health disguised as exiles from Nazi concentration camps