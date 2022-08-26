Regulator says UK energy price cap rises by 80%

Energy prices paid by most British households are set to rise 80 per cent this fall, adding pressure on consumers and fueling inflation.

On Friday, Ofgem, the government’s energy regulator, said the so-called ceiling of what the average household would pay for electricity and natural gas over the course of a year would rise to £3,549 (about $4,200) from £1,971 currently. Consumers and businesses in Britain and elsewhere across Europe are taking a hit from massive energy price increases as the war in Ukraine extends into already tight markets for electricity and natural gas.

“This would be devastating for many families,” Jonathan Brierley, chief executive of the regulator, told the BBC. “The tough news I have to give today is that prices look like they’re continuing to rise,” he said, looking ahead to early next year.