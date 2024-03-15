March 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Restaurants have a global technology problem

Restaurants have a global technology problem

Cheryl Riley March 15, 2024 2 min read

McDonald's stores around the world closed or suspended online orders on Friday after what the company said was a technology outage.

The unspecified issue affected the fast food chain's stores in Japan and Australia, while social media users also reported disruptions in China, Britain and elsewhere across Asia and Europe.

“We are aware of the technology outage, which has impacted our restaurants; The problem is now resolved. A McDonald's spokesperson said: “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

“It is worth noting that the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event,” McDonald's statement added, responding to speculation that the company may have been the target of a cyberattack.

“Several stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations,” McDonald's Japan said in an update on the X website. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers,” she added.

In an earlier post on Friday morning, McDonald's Japan said: “There is currently a system failure.” Japan has nearly 3,000 McDonald's stores, behind only China and the United States.

McDonald's Australia also said its stores were affected by the nationwide system outage.

Recommended

The South China Morning Post reported that McDonald's said at 2.30pm local time on its Chinese-language Facebook page: “Due to a computer system failure, the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks are not working. Please order directly at the restaurant counter.” I apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The issue was fixed in a later update at 4 p.m. local time, the company said, according to SCMP.

NBC News has contacted McDonald's for further comment.

See also  Iowa responds to late project giving Apple $200 million in public subsidies: 'It's just sponsorship'

Patrick Smith is a London-based editor and correspondent for NBC News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

BTC drops to $67,000 as trading day begins in Asia

March 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Retail sales rebounded in February in a sign of resilient consumer spending

March 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Sierra Club sues SEC over climate disclosure rule

March 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Meghan launches American Riviera Orchard brand amid royal family turmoil

March 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

SpaceX launches powerful spacecraft for third time into space: Key takeaways | Space news

March 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Sources – Safety Camryn Curl signs a two-year contract with the Rams

March 15, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Anker's latest sleep buds promise to keep snoring partners at bay for longer

March 15, 2024 Len Houle