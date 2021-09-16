Restriction was relaxed with access to permitted beaches but curfew e

After 6 weeks of rigorous imprisonment, Martinique’s chancellor announced this Thursday, September 16, 2021 that he would be released. The 10km rule applies from September 20, and restaurants can open their doors with a mandatory health pass from September 22nd.

Brigitte Brolt

The ban on leaving the house was relaxed. The 10km rule applies to land and sea and the beaches are open to the public.

The curfew is maintained at 7 p.m.

Take-out and delivery will be limited to 10 space settings.

Public institutions with mandatory health pass rules will reopen from September 22 with masks and restaurants and sports halls.

On Monday, October 11, 2021, companies (health organizations, STIS, etc.) are required to set up a health pass after a period of community conversation. The restrictions will be in effect from October 11, 2021.

Caregivers will be inspected from Monday, October 11th.

183 patients are still hospitalized at CHUM and Saint-Paul Clinic.

The director of the ARS (Regional Health Agency) said the vaccination rate was not adequate.

Vaccination duty is appropriate for epidemic indicators as per the provisional schedule to be announced soon. This first phase will be implemented in October.