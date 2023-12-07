Revanth Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Telangana along with 11 ministers

About a thousand people are expected to attend the event.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress president, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at LB Stadium in Hyderabad today.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Poonam Prabhakar, Kumatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dhana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha, and Gopalli Krishna Rao are among the 12 ministers who will take oath along with Revanth Reddy. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and will take oath along with the Ministers and the Chief Minister-elect. Gaddam Prasad Kumar will be sworn in as president of the association.

Also known as ‘Tiger Revanth’ by his followers, Revanth Reddy defeated Telangana’s tallest leader, K Chandrashekar Rao, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and brought the Congress to power for the first time since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Congress parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony of the prime minister-elect. About a thousand people are expected to attend the event.

Congress celebrates its victory in Telangana. Chief Minister-elect Reddy contested from two seats – Kamareddy and Kodangal, in the Assembly elections. Mr Reddy was facing KCR for the Kamareddy seat but the heavyweights lost the election to BJP’s Kattipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy. Revanth Reddy won the Kodangal seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal and Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare will be present at the event today. It is expected that the heads of Congress from various states will attend the ceremony.

Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR was also invited along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chief Minister of neighboring Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the grand event. .

Revanth Reddy will sign a file fulfilling ballot safeguards in his first order of duty after taking charge of the office. The Prime Minister-elect will offer the first job to a 38-year-old woman he had promised.