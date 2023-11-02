Rich countries are cutting aid to confront climate shocks, even as the risks grow

The report found that developing countries will need between $215 billion and $387 billion annually this decade to protect against climate shocks, such as worsening storms, crop failure, and lack of access to water. This is 18 times more than the total amount rich countries have pledged for climate adaptation in 2021.

The new data comes weeks before the start of the major UN climate summit in Dubai, where aid to developing countries will be at the top of the agenda. At a similar summit two years ago in Glasgow, countries agreed to double funding for climate adaptation by 2025, compared to 2019 levels. The report said that even if countries fulfilled this pledge, they would provide only a small share of the additional funds needed.

“Ambition really needs to be increased,” said Georgia Savido, a research associate at the Stockholm Environment Institute and one of the report’s authors.

The demand for adaptation assistance has increased. The report notes that under current climate policies around the world, average global temperatures will rise by at least 2.4 degrees Celsius, or 4.3 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to pre-industrial levels by the end of this century. This is far more than the 1.5°C target set by scientists, above which the effects of warming threaten to become catastrophic.

“Current climate action is woefully inadequate,” the report said.

Since 2016, the last time the United Nations prepared a detailed analysis, the amount of money developing countries need to adapt to climate change has increased by more than 25 percent, according to Paul Watkiss, another author of the report. This increasing cost reflects increasing global warming and a better understanding of the impacts of this global warming and the steps countries need to take to address these impacts.