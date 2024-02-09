Ring's cheapest subscription plan goes up by $1 per month

Basic is Ring's cheapest plan and gives you access to cloud storage for videos recorded from a single camera or video doorbell. If you subscribe, you will see a bump on your next renewal date after March 11 unless you cancel before then.

Without a subscription, all you can do with a Ring camera is watch the live stream and get motion alerts from the camera.

Wyze and Blink are now the cheapest options for watching cloud-recorded video from a single camera

The increases appear to be designed to push users to sign up for the company's higher-priced plans, which are not increasing. The next tier — $10 per month or $100 per year — covers an unlimited number of cameras, and now makes more sense if you have two or more Ring devices. After that, it's easier to add another camera because it won't cost you more per month.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, Blink and Wyze offer some of the cheapest plans for watching cloud-recorded video from a single camera. Both cost $3 per month, but I wouldn't hold my breath on those prices staying that way.

Local storage of videos is the way to avoid price increases like this. Blink and Wyze offer local storage, as do cameras from Eufy and… Relink. Apple HomeKit Secure Video doorbells record to your iCloud account, but Apple's subscription services aren't immune to rising prices.

