Dyson's new lightweight 'Supersonic r' hair dryer looks a lot like a telescope

February 9, 2024

Len Houle February 9, 2024 2 min read

Dyson's signature Supersonic hair dryer hasn't changed much since its launch in 2016, so the brand surprised us when it unveiled a brand new model with a completely different look at New York Fashion Week earlier today. The “Supersonic r” is a tube-shaped hair dryer that dwarfs its predecessor, and it's also lighter, weighing just 325 grams (about 11.5 ounces) — nearly half the weight of the original Supersonic hair dryer, which my hairstylist friend said was too heavy for For everyone. -Daily use.

This impressive reduction in weight and size was thanks in large part to some redesigned heating elements, which allowed the team to replace the old, bulky design head with just a bend at the end of the shaft – like a lowercase “r”, hence the name. (Remember the HTC RE?) Miniature heating grids made up of 99.9% copper fins are lined up along the curve of the tube, ensuring that the high-pressure airflow heats evenly and precisely (through intelligent heat control) for better hair shine. The elements are also placed in a way to avoid hot spots, which can cause thermal damage to your hair.

Buttons for three precise airflow settings and four heat modes (including Constant Cold Shot) are just a tap of the thumb away. The air inlet located at the bottom of the handle now comes with a long-lasting, deep-loaded filter, which captures air pollutants typically found in hair salons.

In addition to Dyson's improved Hyperdymium motor in the handle, the Supersonic r is also equipped with an RFID sensor to recognize its magnetic attachments – diffuser, volumizing attachment, wide-tooth comb, professional concentrator and a new powerful air attachment. This feature allows the hairdryer to automatically adjust the motor and heater accordingly, in order to provide optimal airflow and temperature that is fit for purpose. For example, the diffuser is set to low flow and low temperature, which reduces frizz and enhances curls. Each facility can also save your custom settings for future use.

Dyson's Supersonic r claims $570, but it's currently targeted at professionals, which means us mere mortals will have to figure out other ways to get one. If you are a hairstylist based in the United States and have a valid cosmetology license, feel free to do so Join the waiting listYour salon could get the Supersonic r as soon as April.

This article contains affiliate links; If you click this link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

