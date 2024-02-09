A Diablo II streamer finds a 1 in 3 million item drop, and promptly sells them for laughs

Rune Zod has a legendary place in Diablo II knowledge. The incredibly rare socketed item, which can render other in-game equipment indestructible, has only a 1 in 2,987,183 chance of dropping from the highest class of enemies in the game, according to One calculation.

To this day, it is not difficult to find dedicated players who recognize them Connected They've never seen a legitimate version of the rune despite years of playing (though Duplicate versions made using glitches (may be less rare).

so when Diablo Streamer and speed runner Kano Rune drop saw Zod During the live broadcast Diablo II: Resurrection Run Wednesday (like Noted by GamesRadar), it was a legendary moment. And when Kano sold those runes for a relatively insignificant 35,000 gold coins in the game just moments later, he was a legendary troll.

“Please, for the love of all that is holy…”

“You, this is the highest speedrunning rune—here we go,” Kano said calmly during the broadcast as the rune fell, showing a remarkable detachment that belied the importance of the moment. “By the way, this is the first Zod I've ever found. Ever.”

Viewers watching the moment live on Twitch chat weren't completely disconnected. “This is the rarest thing ever dropped in a sprint,” Twitch user R__A__C__E said, perhaps accurately. “I just opened the stream WHAT THE F hahahaha,” added the Twitch user Creating Madness.

The mood of the chat changed only moments later, when Kano left the dungeon, walked to an in-game vendor, and quickly sold the incredibly rare item. “DO NOT SELL IT!!! PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY,” YouTube viewer Ragnar pleaded, but to no avail. “You're an idiot,” Twitch user R__A__C__E added angrily.

Kano laughed a little to himself at the reactions he was getting from his viewers. “Dude, it's 35 grand, it's good…it's good money,” he deadpanned. Later in the same streamHe feigned ignorance about why the sale was so controversial. “Why are they mad at me for selling Zod, dude? It's 35 karat gold. I don't get it. What's the problem? I think I should be angrier at the people who keep Zod's runes, to be honest.”

However, elsewhere in the stream, Kano dropped the act and expressed full appreciation for what had just happened. “I can't believe this is so sick,” he said. “Hey, it's my first Zod rune, dude. Now, when people ask me the question 'What's the loudest rune you've ever seen in a speedrun?' I can finally say it's Zod, man.”