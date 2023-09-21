Rupert Murdoch intends to retire from the boards of Fox and News Corporation

Rupert Murdoch will retire from the board of Fox and News Corporation, making his son Lachlan the sole executive in charge of the powerful global media empire he built from a small local newspaper in Australia 70 years ago, the companies announced Thursday morning.

The companies said the elder Murdoch would become honorary chairman of the companies.

Mr. Murdoch, 92, has shown no intention of stepping down or even slowing down — including after he named Lachlan as the operating heir to his business empire in 2019, when he sold his vast entertainment holdings to Walt Disney Co.

Although the move puts the Murdoch family businesses more tightly under Lachlan’s control, a bruising succession battle may still loom. After Rupert Murdoch’s death, his four adult children will have to work among themselves to identify his eventual successor, based on a plan he put into action nearly two decades ago.

Mr Murdoch has made clear his wishes regardless of Lachlan’s promotion. For now, he will continue to advise in his honorary role, Lachlan said in a company statement. In his own statement to employees, Mr. Murdoch, Sr., indicated that he would do so actively and regularly.