Russia may be about to withdraw its forces from occupied Kherson

A damaged military vehicle after the withdrawal of Russian troops in Balaklia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 13, 2022.

As Russian authorities continue the mass evacuation of civilians from the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, defense analysts believe the movement of people is paving the way for Moscow to withdraw its forces from much of the region.

Up to 60 thousand civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the western part of the Kherson region, on the right side of the Dnipro River, to the eastern bank of the river with residents told to travel to other Russia. Occupied areas.

Residents were told to leave Kherson after Russian officials warned them that Ukraine was preparing to launch a large-scale attack. Ukraine has decried the evictions, likening them to deportations, and asking residents not to comply.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed acting governor of the region, claimed that the evacuation was necessary because Ukraine was “mobilizing forces for a large-scale offensive” and that Russia wanted to protect its citizens. Meanwhile, his deputy, Kirill Strimosov, said on Telegram Late on Tuesday “In the very near future, the battle of Kherson will begin.”

“We cannot rule out that the Kherson and the right bank (of the Dnipro River) of the Kherson region were bombed,” Strimosov said on Wednesday. On Thursday, he said, Russian forces repelled four attempts by Ukrainian forces “Breakthrough in the direction of Kherson”.

For its part, Ukraine opposed that introduction to the evacuations, saying that Russia was trying to intimidate civilians and was using the evacuation as a “Advertising”.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refused to comment on CNBC about the situation in Kherson, indicating that the military situation in Ukraine is very sensitive.

This appears to be the case for both sides.

General Sergei Surovkin, the newly appointed commander of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine described Russia’s “special military operation” (as it calls its invasion) in Ukraine as “tense”, adding that “further actions and plans regarding Kherson will depend on the development of the tactical military situation, which is not the case.” easy”.

“We will act consciously and in a timely manner without ruling out difficult decisions,” he added, more ambiguously, but declined to elaborate.