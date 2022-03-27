March 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War News: Live Updates: White House Says Biden Is Not Calling for Regime Change in Putin's Statements

Frank Tomlinson March 27, 2022 2 min read

The War in Ukraine: What You Want to Know

Last: In a fiery speech marking the end of his European tour on Saturday, President Biden Describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “dictator,” he said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The White House later clarified that Biden is not advocating regime change and merely means that Putin should not be allowed to wield power over his neighbors or the region.

Meanwhile, the Russian offensive continued on Saturday with two powerful missiles hitting Lviv. The city in western Ukraine was spared from attacks during the first month of the war. The Russian forces also entered Slavuticha northern city of about 25,000 that includes workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Fighting: Russia – which has launched more than 1,000 missiles so far – is growing increasingly Rely on “stupid” bombs to bring down cities and civilians. Russia’s attack on Ukraine was large-scale Strikes and attacks across the countryRussia is accused of war crimes.

Weapons: Ukraine uses weapons such as Javelin anti-tank missiles And the Switchblade “Kamikaze” Drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia used a file set of weapons Against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia are helping gas prices reach new highs. Here’s why — and how long the boom can last.

In Russia: Putin has shut down the flow of information within Russia War is not even called war. Information warriors from all over the world are hacking Putin’s propaganda wall.

How you can help: Here are some of the ways those in the United States can do it Help support the Ukrainian people Beside What people donate around the world.

Read our full coverage of Russia and Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel For updates and exclusive video.

