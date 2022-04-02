Russian forces slowly withdraw from northern Ukraine as losses mount

At least 53 historical sites in Ukraine have been damaged, according to a report.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for additional precautionary measures to be implemented to protect these priceless sites, amid the ongoing Russian war.
In total, the UNESCO report listed 29 religious sites, 16 historical buildings, four museums and four monuments that were completely or partially damaged.
“We are very concerned about the situation at the human level and (cultural) heritage. The heritage of humanity is in danger (in Ukraine),” Ernesto Otto, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO, told a press conference.
“Borodinka, Kyiv .. or rather what is left of it”
Ukrainian forces show carnage in wake of Russia’s attack on Kyiv: video
Translation: “This week, the Ukrainian National Guard and Defense Forces actively expelled the occupiers from the settlements of the Kyiv region.”
Red Cross spokesperson highlights the horrific reality in Ukraine: “The adjectives are running out”
Red Cross spokesman Ewan Watson described a tragic reality as workers look to help injured Ukrainians amid the country’s war with Russia.
“We are too short to describe the atrocities that the people of Mariupol have suffered,” Watson said.
The Russian war has killed thousands and forced more than 4 million refugees to leave Ukraine.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Zelensky: Russia’s withdrawal from northern Ukraine ‘slow but noticeable’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address that Russian forces are withdrawing.
“The occupiers are withdrawing their forces from the north of our country,” Zelensky said. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable.”
“Somewhere they are driven out in battles. Somewhere they leave their posts on their own. And after them there remains a complete disaster and many dangers,” the Ukrainian president added.
Ukrainian official faces additional economic measures against Russia
Russian forces lost more than 50 armored vehicles after fighting in Chernihiv, Ukraine: report
Translation: “In the Chernihiv region, the enemy in recent days has suffered great losses – more than 50 units of armored vehicles and [other] vehicles.”
“A number of settlements have been liberated, in particular the village of Chistovitsia near Chernihiv. Let us win together!”
Ukraine says Russian forces have left Chernobyl and handed over control
Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom said on Friday that Russian forces had retaken control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Energoatom claimed that the withdrawal occurred after soldiers received “large doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the woods in the restricted area around the closed factory.
Read more: Ukraine says Russian forces have left Chernobyl and handed over control
The United States is sending $300 million in military equipment to Ukraine
The US Department of Defense has announced that the United States will provide an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukraine as their war with Russia continues.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby shared the additional assistance in a statement Friday night, saying that the new package “marks the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities” to Ukraine.
The United States has provided more than $1.6 billion to Ukraine since the start of the war.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Russian forces likely received “large doses” of radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, says operator
Ukraine says Russian forces have withdrawn from Chernobyl
IAEA investigations claim that the Russians fled Chernobyl due to radiation sickness | Ukraine