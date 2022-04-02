Russian forces slowly withdraw from northern Ukraine as losses mount

At least 53 historical sites in Ukraine have been damaged, according to a report.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has called for additional precautionary measures to be implemented to protect these priceless sites, amid the ongoing Russian war.

In total, the UNESCO report listed 29 religious sites, 16 historical buildings, four museums and four monuments that were completely or partially damaged.

“We are very concerned about the situation at the human level and (cultural) heritage. The heritage of humanity is in danger (in Ukraine),” Ernesto Otto, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO, told a press conference.