In his previous speech Victory Day celebrations all over Russia Sunday, President Vladimir Putin He continued to promote the idea that his troops in Ukraine were fighting “to liberate their native land from the dirt of Nazism with the confidence that victory would be ours as in 1945.” picture of Ukrainians are Nazis Episodes are so hollow that state television propagandists have been struggling to justify the so-called “special military operation”. The description itself was intended to depict an almost painless blitzkrieg, like the annexation of Crimea. Instead, it turned into an ongoing bloody massacre and a series of crippling punishments.

Russia was unprepared for this turn of events, both militarily and economically, even more than others Pro-Kremlin advocates They were forced to acknowledge the bitter reality of a pariah state engaged in a war of aggression.

During the official TV broadcast on Friday The evening with Vladimir SolovyovMilitary analyst Konstantin Sivkov argue That “the current economic market system of Russia is not adequate to meet the needs of our armed forces and the entire country under these conditions.” Instead, he pushed for what he described as “military socialism,” a wartime set of rules and regulations that would move all strategic resources – including land and factories – under the direct control of the government in order to better finance the war.

During the show itself, host Vladimir Solovyov realized that Russia could not compete with Ukraine’s seemingly endless supply of Turkish-made Bayraktar UAVs, which had wreaked havoc on Russian troops and equipment. They tell us from the fronts: Give us drones! People finance huge amounts of money. They bought everything that is available in stores. Why is this scrap not mass produced in Russia? “, Solovyov smoked

Duma member Semyon Bagdasarov said: “Everyone is ashamed to talk about this topic. Volunteers, like our common acquaintances … buy everything and take it there. It is a shame to cry!” Solovyov angrily complained about the restrictions that complicate the delivery of such items to Russian forces in Ukraine, adding: “It is easier to bring them through the Ukrainian customs in Lviv. They let any weapons in.”

Then Bagdasarov took refuge blaming West for humiliating the Kremlin, claiming that the latest sanctions were intended to provoke a popular uprising, similar to the October Revolution of 1917 or the 1991 Soviet coup d’état attempt, also known as the August coup. To prevent possible riots, Bagdasarov suggested the need to “purge” the existing “administrative officials”. He claimed that Russia desperately needed a character like Lavrentiy Beria – the head of the Soviet secret police who was notorious for serial rapes and bloody mass executions.

These are attempts to whitewash hateful characters from the past on the Russian airwaves if nothing new. , shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, hosted Festy Nadili Dmitriy Kiselyov praised and praised The likes of Joseph Stalin, Lavrenti Beria, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, among others due to Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

During the live broadcast on Friday from 60 minutesRetired Colonel Mikhail Khodarionok Make an amazing confession Even mass mobilization in Russia will not help reverse Putin’s stalled invasion of Ukraine. He acknowledged that Russia would be hard-pressed to make up for its mounting losses in Ukraine, and that sending hordes to fight with old weapons would be counterproductive because Russia’s arsenal is not up to the standard of first-class NATO weapons.

Let’s imagine the drumbeat, the banging sound, and the mobilization announcing. When will we get the first combat aviation regiment under this mobilization? We’ll have it by the new year. “We don’t have the reserves, the pilots or the planes, so mobilization will be of little use,” Khudarionok said. “If tonight we ask for new ships to be built, when will we get the first ship? In two years! That’s the mobilization deal. If we set a goal of forming a new tank division, when will it be ready? I would say in at least 90 days. And it won’t be equipped with weapons.” Modern because we do not have modern weapons and equipment in our reserves.”

The retired colonel continued: “Sending people armed with weapons from the past into the war of the 21st century to fight against world standard NATO weapons would not be the right thing to do. We need to compensate for our losses of course, but it must be done through industrial enterprises. Mobilization will not solve these issues.”

In December of 2021, appearing in 60 minutesKhudaryonok said lightly that Russia could destroy Ukraine in 11 minutes, but at the beginning of February – when Putin’s invasion seemed imminent – the colonel was even more explicit. realistic expectations, published in newspaper independent military observerIt was remarkably accurate.

Khodaryonok contradicted many popular analysts, noting in part that “the assertion that no one in Ukraine will defend the regime means, in practice, complete ignorance of the military and political situation and the mood of the broad masses of the neighboring country. Moreover, the degree of hatred (which, as You know, it is the most effective fuel for armed struggle) in the neighboring republic in relation to Moscow is frankly underestimated. No one will meet the Russian army with bread, salt and flowers in Ukraine. ”

Khudaryonok correctly predicted long and difficult battles, as well as the extensive assistance that the West would provide to Ukraine, writing in part: “There is no doubt that the United States and the NATO countries will begin a kind of reincarnation of Lend-Rent, similar to the Second World War.”

While public opposition to Putin’s war against Ukraine is taboo, it is clear that the Russian people are resisting in various unconventional ways. her series of fires arouse At several military recruiting offices in recent days, rumors of an impending mobilization shake potential recruits.

Putin’s advocates seem to have been enlisted to convince the public that the outcome of the Russian invasion is a matter of life or death for all of its citizens. State TV presenter Karen Shahnazarov, who previously begged With Putin to end the war as soon as possible, he returned to national broadcasts after a temporary absence with a completely different narrative last week.

During three separate broadcasts of The evening with Vladimir Solovyov, Shakhnazarov claimed that the Russians would find no “mercy” from their opponents if the country lost the war. He threatened opponents of Putin’s invasion, predicting that they would face a future of “concentration camps, re-education, and mandatory sterilization” imposed as the final solution to the Russian people sought by Moscow’s enemies. While some Kremlin advocates grudgingly admit that Russia cannot afford to fight this war, the prevailing narrative fueled by state media is that Russia cannot afford to lose.