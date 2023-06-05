June 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SAG-AFTRA says its negotiation strategy for the new contract has not changed in the wake of the new DGA deal – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus June 5, 2023 3 min read

SAG-AFTRA, which began negotiations for a new contract on Wednesday, said today that its negotiating strategy has not changed following the initial deal struck last night by the Directors Guild and the studios.

“Our negotiating strategy has never depended on nor has it depended on the outcome or status of any other union negotiation, nor do we subscribe to the philosophy that the terms of deals with other unions bind us,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree – Ireland said in a letter published today. on the union’s website. “We continue to stand in strong solidarity with the members of the WGA and with their strike, and we congratulate the DGA on their negotiation and look forward to reviewing the detailed terms of their agreement as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Writers’ Union said today that its month-long strike will continue unabated and that its negotiating positions will “remain the same” as they were at the start of the strike on May 2.

Related: DGA Deal on WGA New Contract Changes Dynamics, But Won’t End in Strike – Analysis

SAG-AFTRA members are currently voting to give its National Council the power to call a strike if negotiations with the Motion Picture and Television Producers Alliance fail to reach an acceptable agreement by June 30.

In seeking this mandate, SAG-AFTRA said that “Our goal in these negotiations is to ensure that our members working in film, television, and broadcast/new media can continue to earn a professional living through a contract that honors our contributions. We need a contract that will increase contributions to our plans.” Our benefits and protect members from income erosion due to inflation and low residuals, the unregulated use of generative AI, and the demand for self-scoring tests.”

See also  Jennifer Lopez Says It Was The 'Worst Idea In The World' To Share The Superbowl Stage With Shakira

In SAG-AFTRA’s first public statement about the new DGA deal, Crabtree-Ireland wrote that “While the DGA has issued some points reflecting the main gains in the agreement, we have not yet had an opportunity to review the details of the agreement. Therefore, it would be premature to express any Opinion on terms from a SAG-AFTRA perspective.”

Referring to the upcoming start of the SAG-AFTRA negotiations, he said: “As we have done throughout this process, we will remain in close contact with our sister unions, especially the WGA and the DGA, and will seek to benefit from the insights we have benefited from the negotiation process and the progress they have made on common issues.” Of course, the needs of SAG-AFTRA members are unique, and each area of ​​focus in our negotiations is geared to serving those interests.”

DGA’s deal with AMPTP, reached late last night, “delivers significant breakthroughs in addressing the international growth of the entertainment industry and delivers significant gains across key economic and creative rights while reaffirming the critical role of DGA principals and their teams,” DGA leaders said.

Its provisions include what the DGA calls “leading pay and benefits gains,” a 76% increase in global streaming tailings, and language that asserts that generative AI “cannot replace duties performed by members.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Hollywood execs strike a deal with studios as writers’ strike continues

June 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Rep. Maxwell Frost yells “F – k DeSantis” at Paramore’s party

June 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Why this full moon is called a strawberry moon: NPR

June 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

SAG-AFTRA says its negotiation strategy for the new contract has not changed in the wake of the new DGA deal – Deadline

June 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Scientists are amazed at the mysterious structures found in the Milky Way

June 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL: Gators 7, Texas Tech 1 – Fisher shines to keep the Gators alive

June 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat manual is finally back for one more ride

June 5, 2023 Len Houle