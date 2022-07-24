July 25, 2022

Sakurajima volcano eruption, western Japan

July 24, 2022

A volcano in western Japan erupted on Sunday evening, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky and scattering boulders.

The volcano, called Sakurajima, is located on the southwestern island of Kyushu, about 600 miles from Tokyo. It is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the volcanic alert status from level 3 to level 5 – the highest alert level, which had only been seen once before in 2015 for a different volcano, the Japan Times reported.

Based on analysis of data points including seismic activity and crustal motions, the agency later said that a large-scale eruption was not imminent at Sakurajima.

The volcano erupted on Sunday at about 8:05 p.m. local time, according to the weather agency. Videos of the eruption show bright orange lava flowing from the volcano. Agency Requested Be careful of lava flows – A hot, moving mixture of rock, gas, and ash Within about 1.2 miles of the site.

Local reports mentioned the fall of volcanic stones As far as 1.5 miles From the volcano site, some nearby areas were advised to evacuate. Most of the city of Kagoshima is separated from the volcano by a bay.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Nuclear regulators announced that the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant, about 31 miles from the volcano, had seen no violations, Reuters reported.

See also  NATO says Russia is planning 'large-scale attack' on Kiev, warns of 'real danger' of all-out war in Europe

