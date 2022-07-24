Sakurajima volcano eruption, western Japan

Based on analysis of data points including seismic activity and crustal motions, the agency later said that a large-scale eruption was not imminent at Sakurajima.
The volcano erupted on Sunday at about 8:05 p.m. local time, according to the weather agency. Videos of the eruption show bright orange lava flowing from the volcano. Agency Requested Be careful of lava flows – A hot, moving mixture of rock, gas, and ash Within about 1.2 miles of the site.
Local reports mentioned the fall of volcanic stones As far as 1.5 miles From the volcano site, some nearby areas were advised to evacuate. Most of the city of Kagoshima is separated from the volcano by a bay.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Nuclear regulators announced that the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant, about 31 miles from the volcano, had seen no violations, Reuters reported.
