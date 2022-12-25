Sam Bankman-Fried found ‘creepy’ in JFK airport lounge on $250m bail

the Temporary arrest of the former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) It can be attributed to efforts by the crypto community to help with investigations and track down the whereabouts of the notorious entrepreneur. While SBF eventually escaped Imprisonment on a bail of $ 250 millionthe community continues to publicly monitor his every move.

Just three days after his release on personal bond, a member of the crypto community allegedly discovered a “chilling” SBF in the JFK International Airport terminal. Supporting photos shared on Twitter by @litcapital, show SBF sitting on a lounge chair with access to a laptop and mobile phone.

Sam Bankman-Fried was found in a JFK airport terminal. Source: Twitter

Based on the photos, other community members confirmed that the SBF’s location was the Greenwich (Business Class) Lounge in American Airlines’ Terminal 8. According to the primary source, it was SBF accompanied by his parentsFBI agents and attorneys.

One of our SBF followers watched chilling at JFK last night and snapped some pics of the icons pic.twitter.com/0Lg6OdqZz8 lightness December 23, 2022

Subsequent photos showed SBF on an American Airlines flight disguised in a beanie and seated next to a suitably executive.

Bro turned into Gary V pic.twitter.com/YdX49YaXMm – frederik.eth (@bganpunk) December 23, 2022

The images reignited discussions of how SBF Tell Maxine Waters, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee, said he had no access to his personal or professional data despite having access to his laptop and mobile device.

Moreover, some also questioned how SBF managed to purchase business class tickets amid FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings. “Great to see customer money still being put to good use!” He said member of the community.

A recent court filing revealed that the defunct crypto exchange FTX Paid $12 Million to Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C) Immediately prior to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Since August 26, 2022, FTX has paid nearly $3.5 million to S&C for the benefit of its legal services.