Sam Bankman Fried has agreed to testify before the House Committee

The answer to whether embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fred will be brought before two congressional committees next week on Twitter.

in Post early morning on twitter On Friday, Bankman-Fried said he would appear on Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee after days of equivocation on the matter. The hearing will focus on The sudden collapse last month of FTXthe cryptocurrency exchange founded by Mr. Bankman Fred, amid allegations of misappropriation of billions in client funds.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, said in a Twitter post: “There is a limit to what I will say, and I will not be as helpful as I want to be.”

Since then FTX and its associated companies It filed for bankruptcy last monthMr. Bankman Fried was holed up in his apartment complex in the Bahamas, where FTX was headquartered. He has given numerous media interviews both in person in the Bahamas and via Zoom to talk about the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform.