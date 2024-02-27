February 27, 2024

Samsung confirms Galaxy Ring battery life ahead of launch

Len Houle February 27, 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is quickly on its way and new information continues to emerge, including an official battery life estimate.

Talking to FN NewsSamsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Ring's battery life will drop somewhere between five and nine days. This estimate puts the Samsung ring in very good shape, as it will likely beat the 4-6 day estimate for the rings from UltraHuman and RingConn, while it will also likely beat the 1 week estimate for the Oura ring.

This extended battery life is in line with Samsung's very clear vision for this product, which is to have a health tracker that largely fades into the background.

Beyond that, though, Samsung has also confirmed this electrical The Galaxy Ring will be released in the second half of this year. This isn't surprising, as previous reports pointed to July 2024 for launch, but it's good to get more confirmation nonetheless.

Yesterday, we had the chance to get a first look at the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 to check out the charging method, colors, and different sizes.

