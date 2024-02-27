You may lose access to your Netflix account if you pay through Apple

Netflix may direct customers to stop paying for their subscriptions through Apple.





Netflix wants its customers to stop paying for a streaming subscription through the Apple App Store.

Members billed through Apple may soon be required to change their payment plan, a new addition to the Netflix plan Help site is reading.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, if a new payment is not added by the monthly subscription renewal date, the member will not be able to use their Netflix account until a new payment method is added.

The policy change will affect members using Netflix's basic plan in countries including the United States and Canada, according to the spokesperson.

The update from Netflix comes as Apple has faced years of pushback from apps in its iOS App Store taking a 30% cut off all in-app purchases. Apple said it requires a lower 15% reduction in some situations.

Netflix stopped accepting Apple Payments for new and joining customers back in 2018, but Netflix's policy change means existing customers who paid through Apple will now have to make the switch.

Previously, Apple prevented many iOS apps from evading the 30% fee by accepting payments outside of Apple's payment system. But in 2021, Apple Its restrictions were eased For Netflix and other streaming companies like Spotify, allowing these apps to link to external websites to let people set up or manage their accounts outside of the Apple App Store.

Apple's in-app purchase fees have been a subject of app developer ire for years. And last month, in a blow to Apple, the US Supreme Court Refusal to review A lower court order requires Apple to allow all developers to add buttons or links that direct customers to purchase in-app content through other payment channels.

The decision was related to a 2020 lawsuit against Apple by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, which accused Apple of antitrust violations over its in-app fee-charging practices.

-CNN's Brian Fung contributed reporting.