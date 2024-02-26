Elden Ring Hero “Let Me Solo Her” says Shadow of Erdtree DLC may finally end Malenia's relentless killing

Two years ago, we learned about one of the greatest video game heroes of all time: a man who wears nothing but a pitcher on his head.

its name? Let me solo her. currency? Exactly What His Name Says: Standing outside the entrance in front of the Elden Ring's toughest boss, Malenia, he offers to take down the cruel warrior infected with the Crimson Rot on behalf of players who were struggling to do it themselves.

Now, almost two years later, Let Me Solo Her (LMSH) is here Still fighting Malenia On behalf of the people. But his days of killing in Malenia may soon be over, thanks to the recent announcement of the first major story arc in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

We first spoke to LMSH in April 2022, spoke to him again via email after the DLC announcement, and yes, he's still fighting Malenia all this time later. it's not everyone He did, but he told us he has about 1,200 hours in Elden Ring at this point, and has “probably beaten it about 6,000-7,000 times so far.” Last April, he managed to beat the game using a mod that turns every enemy into a malinya.

But when Shadow of the Erdtree drops in June, LMSH admits it's finally time to move on from Malenia. First, he wants to play the new DLC. He called the new trailer “amazing” and said it “didn't go the way I thought it was going to go.” His enthusiasm is understandable – he's a big fan of other FromSoftware games and their DLC.

I feel like it will be an enemy that can steal helmets

“Soulslike games have a history of their DLC being the best part of the game, and I'm confident that Mr. [Hidetaka] Miyazaki [Elden Ring game director] “It will give us another masterpiece to enjoy,” he says.

In particular, LMSH intrigued unfamiliar enemies throughout the trailer, especially the mysterious red-headed figure near the end. Miyazaki confirmed to us that this character is called Messmer, and that he is a “major character” in the DLC who “stands on equal footing with the other demigods and children of Marika.” LMSH picked up on Messmer's alleged prowess as well, telling us that “the new boss is particularly exciting because he may be a lost brother to Malinia and his equal in difficulty.”

Ask him what he thinks about these absolute atrocities:

A new enemy appears in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that we would never want to meet under any circumstances.

“I feel like it would be an enemy that could steal helmets,” LMSH replied.

He's also excited about some of the new items on offer, like the armor sets, because he “likes the knight aesthetic,” and he's really into the “throwing bowl/jar that explodes” — which is fitting given LMSH's usual choice of headgear.

When Shadow of the Erdtree drops, there's absolutely no doubt that LMSH will play it all the way. Although he has created a number of different personas, he expects to play on his main account Leave Me Her Solo because he “likes to have everything in one account.”

But if Messmer or another boss proves to be a second malinia in terms of difficulty, will he offer them to go solo as well? He's not sure yet. “Everyone knows that FromSoft likes to make DLC bosses the strongest (e.g., Gael),” he says. “I welcome the challenge and hope new fans of the genre will enjoy the difficulty as well. I'm not sure if I'll be going it alone with the newest boss yet. I'll have to see what the boss is like.”

Whatever lies ahead in the DLC, it looks like Let Me Solo Her is finally ready to move on from the activity that made him a community legend. He describes his adventures in fighting Malenias as “a great joy”, but admits that after thousands of attempts, “I've had enough of fighting Malenias.”

Rebecca Valentine is a senior reporter at IGN. Got a story tip? Send it to [email protected].