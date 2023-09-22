The appearance of the new Apple phones Plus, Pro and Pro Max

The first piece of hardware from Apple’s “Wonderlust” event is set to hit stores on Friday with the debut of the iPhone 15 lineup.

The phones have been available for pre-order for just under a week, but Friday will be the first chance for consumers to get their hands on the latest version of Apple’s flagship product. Also available on Friday are a bunch of new Apple Watches.

The iPhone 15 lineup starts at $799 and offers four models – iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. The new phone will have a host of new features and the premium models will bring new substance to the user experience.

Here’s what you need to know about the iPhone 15.

How much will the iPhone 15 cost?

The base model iPhone 15 will start at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone Pro Max starts at $1,199.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus screen size

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

Where can you buy an iPhone today?

The iPhone 15 will be available in Apple Stores and on Apple’s website on Friday.

What colors does the iPhone 15 come in?

The basic models come in five colors – pink, black, white, blue and yellow.

iPhones have aluminum sides and a glass back like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

iPhone Pro models come in dark gray, black, dark blue, and light gray and have titanium sides.

New camera features in iPhone 15

The standard iPhone 15 models feature an improved camera system that allows for greater optical zoom and wide depth of field, switching from a 12-megapixel main camera sensor to a 48-megapixel version.

The new camera has the same resolution as the camera found in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The base iPhone 15 models will get the A16 chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The phones will also feature a U2 semiconductor, the first since the launch of the U1 in the iPhone 11 Pro. The new semiconductor improves the location feature, allowing for more accurate phone tracking in the Find My app.

A dynamic island for everyone

Phones will have dynamic island, A redesigned cutout at the top of the screen takes up less visual space. The feature was first added to iPhone 14 Pro models last year as a tool for tracking ongoing activity, such as trends or the music you listen to.

Emergency assistance on the road

Apple has also added roadside assistance on the same system used for the SOS feature.

Drivers who are lost in an area with no cell service will be able to turn on the feature via text message, which will allow them to share their location via satellite.

The feature will launch with AAA as the roadside assistance provider.

Those who purchase the iPhone 15 will get free access to the feature for two years.

New phone, old charger: iPhone 15 switches to USB-C

The iPhone 15 will be Apple’s first major product to switch its charging port from “Lightning” to USB-C.

Change in charging technology comes in response to laws passed Council of the European Union in 2022.

The law applies to a range of electronic devices including mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, headphones, earbuds and portable speakers.

“We all have at least three mobile phone chargers at home,” Józef Sikela, the Czech Republic’s Minister of Industry and Trade, said in a press release at the time. “Looking for the right charger, whether at home or at work, can be very annoying.” . From approving the law. “Having a charger that fits multiple devices will save money and time and also help us reduce e-waste.”

At the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference last October, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing, said the tech giant would comply with the regulations.

Let me upgrade you: iPhone 15 Pro and camera features

The main difference between the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models is the use of titanium sides, which replace the stainless steel used since the iPhone

Titanium is also resistant to fingerprints, unlike the steel version. This switch makes the phone about 10% lighter, and the edges connecting the side and front are less sharp.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will also feature the faster A17 chip that the company claims will improve the mobile gaming experience.

The Pro models will no longer have a ring/mute switch, instead, the switch will be a programmable “action button.”

The iPhone 15 Pro models will still have three cameras and a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. It will have new telephoto and ultra-wide lenses with greater resolution than the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an updated zoom system with enhanced hardware zoom capabilities, which will double the iPhone’s ability to zoom images using the physical lens from 3X to 5X at a 120mm focal length.

iPhone 15 debuts with iOS 17

The iPhone 15 will debut with Apple’s iOS 17, the latest operating system from the tech giant. The new operating system will power the phone with a host of new features.

Live voicemail screening: The new operating system will allow you to read the text of a voicemail in real time and decide whether to answer the call or not.

The new operating system will allow you to read the text of a voicemail in real time and decide whether to answer the call or not. standby mode: iPhone users will be able to put their phone in standby mode while charging the phone on its side. In this mode, the phone can act as a watch, scroll through photos or launch widgets.

iPhone users will be able to put their phone in standby mode while charging the phone on its side. In this mode, the phone can act as a watch, scroll through photos or launch widgets. FaceTime update: You’ll be able to send calls to your AppleTV. Your iPhone or iPad will act as the outgoing camera, but the incoming video will be seen on the larger screen.

You’ll be able to send calls to your AppleTV. Your iPhone or iPad will act as the outgoing camera, but the incoming video will be seen on the larger screen. Offline maps : You will be able to download maps without connecting to the Internet. You will be able to get location and route information in areas where there is no cell service and will provide estimated time of arrival data using historical traffic data.

: You will be able to download maps without connecting to the Internet. You will be able to get location and route information in areas where there is no cell service and will provide estimated time of arrival data using historical traffic data. Drop name: This new feature, which is a result of AirDrop, will allow you to exchange contact information with other iPhone users by placing the phones close together.

This new feature, which is a result of AirDrop, will allow you to exchange contact information with other iPhone users by placing the phones close together. Improved weather forecast: The updated weather app will provide an hour-by-hour forecast of 10-day precipitation chances as well as wind strength and direction for the next 24 hours.

The updated weather app will provide an hour-by-hour forecast of 10-day precipitation chances as well as wind strength and direction for the next 24 hours. Adaptive sound: This mode was introduced in the AirPod Pro, and will adjust the media volume and noise cancellation to match your surroundings.

This mode was introduced in the AirPod Pro, and will adjust the media volume and noise cancellation to match your surroundings. Conversation awareness: iOS 17 will also include a Conversation Awareness mode, which will customize the volume of what’s playing and amplify the voices of the people in front of you.

