Microsoft updates Surface Laptop Go and Laptop Studio

Image credits: Microsoft

What’s a surface event without Panos Panay? Microsoft answered the existential question today during its Windows event in New York City. The company has been a hit in the absence of longtime division president Panai (whose hasty exit from the company was announced earlier this week), with CEO Satya Nadella taking the stage. But the hardware was the real star of the show today – specifically the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Fifteen months after the Go 2 laptop debuted with a new fingerprint reader, its successor has arrived with new internals. The system is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Microsoft compares the performance to the original Surface Laptop Go, which arrived at the end of 2020, noting that it represents an 88% increase in speed.

As the name suggests, portability is the important thing here. It weighs just under 2.5 pounds—pretty good for a 12.4-inch device. This is a touchscreen, of course, in line with the rest of the line. It features a pair of studio microphones, along with Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. Microsoft also promises 15 hours of life on a charge.

The new Studio laptop is 14.4 inches. It is powered by 13th generation Intel Core H-class processors. The system has optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or RTX 2000 graphics. It has two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, an old-school USB-A port, and a microSD card reader — a nod to the Surface line’s embrace of the creative pro category. It’s a solid, integrated system, from the looks of things.

Both systems are up for pre-order now and are scheduled to begin shipping on October 3. The Go 3 laptop starts at $799, and the Studio 2 laptop is priced at $1,999.

