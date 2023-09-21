Apple’s new iPhone is coming soon. The analyst sees positive signals on demand.

The iPhone 15 will be available to customers starting Friday, but pre-orders have already begun. Apple (ticker: AAPL) customers can choose from four different models of the device: the low-cost base model, the Plus, the Pro, and the Pro Max, at the top of the price scale.

Apple is seeing strong demand for more than just the high-end Pro models of the iPhone 15, according to an analyst from JP Morgan.

