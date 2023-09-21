Samsung Galaxy S23 FE teaser leaks camera information and marketing slogan

The official Samsung teaser for the Galaxy S23 FE has been leaked. according to Guide Abhishek YadavSamsung has sent this official teaser image of the Galaxy S23 to all retailers across India, which means that the company is close to the official launch of the Fan Edition smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 FE teaser shows off three cameras and the marketing slogan “The New Epic.” The image also mentions the word ‘coming soon’, suggesting that the phone could be launched within the next month. according to Some rumoursThe Galaxy S23 FE will be launched in the first half of October 2023, coinciding with the Indian holiday season. The smartphone could debut during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which usually happens in October.

Galaxy S23 FE specifications

The Galaxy S23 FE is said to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a metal frame, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and stereo speakers.

The phone will contain an Exynos 2200 processor in most countries. In China and the US, the Galaxy S23 FE could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It has GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.