San Diego stares as a SpaceX rocket lifts into the sky – NBC 7 San Diego

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites bound for low Earth orbit Monday evening, surprising many San Diegans.
The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, located in Santa Barbara County.
The launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday (March 28) but was postponed by several days due to wet weather.
The rocket launch can be seen from across San Diego County on April 1, 2024.
Do you have photos or pictures of your own? Send them here!
Take a look at the photos below provided by the NBC 7 team and viewers like you:
