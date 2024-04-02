April 2, 2024

San Diego stares as a SpaceX rocket lifts into the sky – NBC 7 San Diego

Cheryl Riley April 2, 2024 2 min read

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites bound for low Earth orbit Monday evening, surprising many San Diegans.

The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, located in Santa Barbara County.

The launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday (March 28) but was postponed by several days due to wet weather.

The rocket launch can be seen from across San Diego County on April 1, 2024.

Take a look at the photos below provided by the NBC 7 team and viewers like you:

A viewer can see the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at Jamul on April 1, 2024. (Stephanie Perez)
Visitors to Pacific Beach stop to take photos of the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on April 1, 2024. (Matthew Versgrove)
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket can be seen launching from San Diego on April 1, 2024. (Ron Greene)
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit on April 1, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
The launch path of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket can be seen above downtown San Diego on April 1, 2024. (Deanna L. Hayes)
The aftermath of a Falcon 9 rocket launch can be seen across San Diego on April 1, 2024. (Dick H.)
A SpaceX rocket flies over Carlsbad on April 1, 2024. (Carl Knepler)
SpaceX's Falcon9 launch can be seen from NBC 7 Studios on April 1, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
SpaceX's Falcon9 launch can be seen from NBC 7 Studios on April 1, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket can be seen launching from San Diego on April 1, 2024. (Patrick Ellis/BlueFrog Productions)
