Jay Pasachoff, who spent his life chasing eclipses, will be missed on April 8

A total solar eclipse, when the universe snaps into place with the worlds lined up like major spheres, may be one of the most visceral experiences you can have without eating anything illegal.

Some people scream, some people cry. Eight times, I have passed through this cycle of light and dark, death and rebirth, and have felt the light dissolve and seen the sun's corona spreading its pale, feathery wings across the sky. It never gets old. As you read this article, I'm getting ready to go to Dallas, with my family and old friends, to view the ninth eclipse.

One old friend won't be there: Jay M. Passachoff, who was a longtime professor of astronomy at Williams College. I have stood with him in the shadow of the moon three times: on the island of Java in Indonesia, in Oregon, and on a small island off Turkey.

I was looking forward to seeing him again next week. But Jay died in late 2022, ending his half-century career as an opportunistic cosmic evangelist, as responsible as anyone for the sensational circus of science, wonder and tourism that the solar eclipse has become.