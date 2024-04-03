April 3, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chinese space debris creates a stunning fireball over California (video)

Chinese space debris creates a stunning fireball over California (video)

Cheryl Riley April 3, 2024 2 min read

A large piece of Chinese space junk crashed into Earth over Southern California early Tuesday morning (April 2), creating a dazzling display for observers in the Golden State.

The fall created a blazing fireball that was witnessed by people from the Sacramento area all the way to San Diego, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). As of Tuesday afternoon, 81 people had reported witnessing the event To AMS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Jay Pasachoff, who spent his life chasing eclipses, will be missed on April 8

April 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

San Diego stares as a SpaceX rocket lifts into the sky – NBC 7 San Diego

April 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Special moments to watch during the total eclipse on April 8

April 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Iowa-LSU March Madness ratings in Elite Eight set ESPN records

April 3, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Hunter Schafer says she doesn't lean into the fact that she's transgender

April 3, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Chinese space debris creates a stunning fireball over California (video)

April 3, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

How a volunteer stopped a backdoor from exposing Linux systems around the world

April 3, 2024 Len Houle