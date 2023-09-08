What to know before taking off from Cape Canaveral

It’s launch day in Florida.

SpaceX teams are on track to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Friday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites. The Starlink 6-14 mission is scheduled to launch at 7:56 PM EDT.

Unstable weather conditions are expected around the spaceport when the launch window opens, but are expected to improve throughout the night.

Check back for updates on Space Team’s live launch coverage which will be posted on this page starting 90 minutes before the window opens. When a SpaceX live stream hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available approximately 5 minutes before liftoff, it will be made available at the top of this page.

When will SpaceX launch tonight:

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket is tentatively scheduled to launch at 7:56 PM EST, with a roughly four-hour launch window extending to 11:30 PM EST.

Teams have two backup opportunities at 11:12 PM ET (03:12 UTC on September 9) and 11:30 PM EST if necessary. This will be the seventh flight of the Falcon 9 first stage.

If schedules hold, this will be the 47th Space Coast launch this year.

What is the weather forecast for the Falcon 9 launch:

Because of the potential for thunderstorms and lightning expected Friday evening, meteorologists with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron expected conditions to be 60 percent “stable” when the launch window opened. However, weather conditions for the overnight launch are expected to improve to 85% by the end of the window.

Recovery conditions for landing the first stage booster at sea on board an unmanned ship are listed as “low risk.”

According to Space Force forecasters, “Conditions similar to reserve day (Saturday) are expected, with a possible diurnal thunderstorm in the afternoon and more favorable conditions in the evening.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

It will host the Cape Canaveral Space Station’s Launch Complex 40.

The payload is the company’s next batch of Internet-broadcasting Starlink satellites.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will follow a southeast trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas.

If it launches on time, it will mark the 47th Space Coast launch this year.

There are no local sound spikes with this task.

The 130-foot-long first-stage booster will target a landing drone ship about eight minutes after liftoff.

When will the next launch be from the Florida Space Coast?

The next launch from the Cape is scheduled for Saturday morning.

United Launch Alliance teams are targeting 8:51 a.m. EDT to launch the 196-foot-tall Atlas V rocket, equipped with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters, from Launch Complex 41.

The NROL-107 mission is a joint effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office.

It will send classified payloads that are part of the Space Force’s Silent Barker satellite constellation network directly into geosynchronous orbit about 24,000 miles above Earth to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance and tracking.

Follow FLORIDA TODAY’s space team’s live coverage of this mission starting 90 minutes before liftoff.

Furthermore, more SpaceX Starlink missions are expected to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station next week, but the company has not yet announced when the next mission will launch.

For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

